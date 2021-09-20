(Oakland) — The Riverside football team is in rarified air with a 4-0 start to the year.
The Bulldogs have won their first four games of the year for the first time since becoming Riverside in 1993.
"We got the four wins, so we're excited about that," said Bulldog Head Coach Darrell Frain. "In all four games so far, I think we've left a little bit frustrated with what we could accomplish. We're going to keep trying to build on it. Four years ago, we would have been going crazy, because we needed those wins. Now, we're a little bit frustrated and we're getting wins. We're going in the right direction. We just need to keep fighting and going in the right direction every day."
The latest triumph for Riverside was a 24-0 win over Sidney, in a game they led just 3-0 at the half. The Bulldogs racked up 499 yards of total offense and struggled to punch the ball into the end zone.
"Coach (Donnie) Sears and Sidney did a great job of taking away the big play," said Frain. "In a lot of cases, they got us a little frustrated. As the game went on, we just kept grinding it out and we came up with a lot of long drives. There were no real big plays and we had to fight for every inch we had."
The offensive numbers have been impressive for the Bulldogs this season, including quarterback Austin Kremkoski, has 800 yards passing and 423 yards rushing, with 12 total touchdowns. Rhett Bentley has led the ground game with 726 yards and eight scores. Frain says the focus for his team now has to be on fine-tuning little details.
"The biggest thing right now is just taking care of the little things," said Frain. "When we don't score or when we don't have good drives, a lot of times it's little, itty-bitty things like false starts, holding or just little things that we can fix on our own by just having good practices and being focused all week."
Up next for Riverside is a district battle with AHSTW. The Vikings have lost three straight games, including a 25-6 setback against Mount Ayr last week.
"They've got some pretty good athletes," said Frain. "Being close to each other, the kids know each other. It'll be a hard-fought, hard-hitting game. We've just got to be able to line up and do what we do. Hopefully, we can do it better than we have the last couple weeks and have a chance for a win at the end of the game."
Jan Harris will have reports from Avoca on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday night on KMA. The full interview with Frain can be heard below.