(Oakland) -- Riverside girls basketball is off to a solid start to the season and riding a three-game win streak.
A string of victories over Missouri Valley, Audubon and Red Oak has pushed the Bulldogs (4-3) above .500 for the first time this season.
“The kids are just having fun this year,” Riverside head coach Mitch Rice said. “We’ve done some things differently, I’ve adjusted some things that I do and they really are enjoying a lot of things that we’re doing. Obviously, there are other things that go into basketball, but the first thing is that you gotta have fun. The girls are each accepting their own roles and running with it and supporting each other.”
Stout defense has been Riverside’s calling card thus far. In their four wins, the Bulldogs are allowing an average of just 20.5 points per game to their opponents.
“It’s year three in the same system and the girls are understanding some of the things that we expect and ask them to do,” Rice said. “The backside help, being able to do different things and adjust on the fly. We’re a big man-to-man team… which means you gotta be willing to sacrifice your own spot to help out another person. Being in the same system and having the same coaches the last two years I think has been very beneficial to this team and the girls have just kind of bought in and we’re running with it.”
While the games aren’t always pleasing to the eye, Riverside takes pride in a defensive formula that has proven successful.
“I think everybody that competes, competes to win,” Rice said. “That’s kind of the mindset we go after. It doesn’t matter if you win 21-20 or 61-60, you win. We’re really excited and the girls are excited. They stay focused by just having the same common goals, and that’s, at the end of the night, the scoreboard shows your team has more points than the other.”
In the scoring column, Elly Henderson has once again taken the reins of the Riverside offense, trailed closely by fellow sophomore Sophia Taylor.
On top of Henderson’s team-leading __ points per game, she’s also racked up a whopping 39 steals through the first seven contests.
“On the court, she’s a pretty good leader,” Rice said. “She was our leading scorer last year and she’s currently our leading scorer. Defensively, especially off the ball, she’s very aware of what’s going on. She sees those passes get floated or she steps up on the trap in the press and she does a really nice job of getting her hands on the ball. She’s really stepped up on the defensive side this year as well as the offensive side.”
As the season wears on, Riverside will continue competing in the loaded Western Iowa Conference, which features two teams ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A, Treynor and Underwood.
While the Bulldogs may not be to that level yet, it doesn’t discourage them from putting up a fight night in and night out.
“Finishing in the top half of the conference would be a great accomplishment for this program,” Rice said. “Just continuing to push forward and fight and battle. We have this thing that’s run through all of our girls athletics… the ‘Big Dawg’ mindset. This mindset is gonna continue to help push us forward and let us know that when we step on the court, it’s our turn to get the win.”
Riverside is back in action Tuesday at 6 P.M. for a home date with Class 2A No. 4 Treynor.
Hear the full interview with Rice below.