(Oakland) -- Riverside softball took advantage of St. Albert miscues and used a big second inning on Friday night to open postseason play with a win.
The Bulldogs (15-10) beat St. Albert (18-15), 11-1, in a Class 1A Region 4 First Round contest Friday night. The win came while capitalizing on six costly St. Albert errors that allowed Riverside to score the game's final 11 runs.
"A lot of teams might get nervous after being down in the first inning," Riverside head coach Lacie Patterson said. "Our girls battled. They were so mentally focused. It was awesome."
St. Albert scored a run on a Riverside error in the first inning. The Bulldogs returned the favor in the second inning by plating four runs on a pair of dropped two-out fly balls.
"It was awesome," Patterson said of her team's big inning. "No matter how big or little the inning, the girls just keep battling. I'm just so proud of them."
The Bulldogs added another run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Kaycie Perkins and six more runs in the fifth inning off five St. Albert errors. St. Albert didn't produce a run in the fifth, bringing the game to a close and extending Riverside's season.
"I am impressed with our team," Riverside eighth-grade pitcher Sophia Fenner said. "We made so many great plays."
Fenner went toe-to-toe with St. Albert's efficient offense. The budding star held St. Albert to only two hits and struck out three while walking five. Fenner stranded seven St. Albert baserunners, including two in the second and fourth innings.
"It was nerve-wracking, but I just tried my best to give them pitches," Fenner said. "The only thing I focused on was being confident in my defenders and pitching strikes for them. It was difficult, but we've been in that situation many times."
"She wasn't expecting to be our starting varsity pitcher," Patterson said. "She's done awesome."
Kaycie Perkins had a hit and an RBI for Riverside, and Adaline Martens, Madison Kelley and Fenner had one hit each. Fenner, Perkins and Ayla Richardson scored twice, and Sydney Somers drove in a run and scored another.
St. Albert had three hits. Those came from Katelynn Hendricks, Jessica McMartin and Kiera Hochstein. The loss ends the Saintes' year at 18-15 -- their winningest season in the Bound era.
With the win, Riverside advances to a Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinal against Woodbine. The Bulldogs will face Woodbine ace Charlie Pryor. Pryor has a 0.78 ERA and 249 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings this year.
"I don't know much about Woodbine," Patterson said. "We had been focusing on ourselves. We'll look at (Pryor), but we're going to focus on ourselves."
View the full interviews with Fenner and Coach Patterson below.