(Oakland) -- With their postseason aspirations still alive, the Riverside football team hopes its continued improvement can springboard them into the playoffs.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2) returned to the win column last week with a dominant 46-6 win over Missouri Valley.
To Coach Darrell Frain, his biggest takeaway from Friday’s rout was the improvement from the big guys up front.
“Our offensive and defensive lines are getting a lot better,” Frain said. “They’re controlling the line of scrimmage better and giving us opportunities to throw and run. Like any football game, controlling the line gives you a chance. We did a great job with it.”
The Bulldogs have now won two of their last three games. It was a tough start after losing some dynamic playmakers, but new leadership has taken over within program, such as Ayden Salais, Grady Jeppesen, John Alff and Nathan Messerschmidt. Those four have been vital to the Bulldogs’ gradual improvement.
“Our leaders have done a great job,” Frain said. “Those guys come every day and practice hard. The young guys follow in their lead. It’s gone in the right direction for us.”
Jeppesen controls the quarterback position for Riverside. He’s thrown for 1,128 yards and 10 scores through six games.
A successful aerial attack has been normal for Riverside in the five years under Coach Frain, but their success in the ground game has been a slight surprise.
Freshman Jaxon Gordon has 316 yards and five touchdowns this year while Jeppesen has added 199 yards and two scores, and Kyler Rieken has accounted for 169 yards and three scores.
“We’ve ran the ball well,” Frain said. “Offensively, a lot of things have worked for us.”
The Bulldogs are still very much a contender for one of the four postseason berths in Class A District 7. Wins over Southwest Valley and Earlham would almost certainly clinch them a spot in the playoffs – which they missed last year after a 5-1 start.
“You really want to play one game at a time, but we’re still in the hunt,” Frain said. “If we win Friday night, were where we want to be. We have a shot, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Riverside’s playoff hopes take another step on Friday night against Southwest Valley.
The Timberwolves are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in district action. Southwest brings a meticulous, time-consuming offense and stingy defense that has held opponents scoreless in four of their last five games.
“Southwest Valley is the best team up front that we’ll see by a lot,” Frain said. “They grind on you. You think you’re doing well, but they just wear on you. Hopefully, we’ll ready to go.”
However, Frain is optimistic about his team’s improvements up front and thinks those could go in their favor Friday.
“If we can control the ball, we have a chance,” he said. “If they grind it out, it’s going to be a long night.”
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Frain.