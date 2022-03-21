(Oakland) -- One of KMAland's most potent dual-threat quarterbacks will join the quarterback room at a perennial NAIA power next season.
Riverside signal-caller Austin Kremkoski -- the 2020 KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year -- recently signed with the defending national champion, Morningside.
"It's exciting," Kremkoski said. "This is the next step for anybody that wants to play football. I'm just ready to go play."
Kremkoski chose the Mustangs over Division II offers from Augustana and Sioux Falls.
"I stayed up there (at Morningside) for a whole day," he said. "I met the team and staff, and it seemed like a great environment to be around."
While the football program intrigued him, Kremkoski says the academics took priority.
"I was looking for a school with a good business program," he said. "I talked to the business teacher, and I liked him. That drew me there, and I felt like I could grow there."
The Mustangs' success -- three national titles since 2018 -- was a bonus in Kremkoski's decision-making.
"It's going to be a great experience," he said. "It seems like their playing style is the same we ran at Riverside. They have a lot of RPOS, spread and quick passes."
Kremkoski mastered the Bulldogs' offense as a three-year starter. He created problems both through the air (4,606 yards and 42 touchdowns) and on one the ground (1,953 yards and 23 touchdowns) in his career.
"I did a lot with my footwork and vision," he said. "If you get in the pocket and keep your eyes downfield, you can slip out of any pocket. But I could probably work on pass coverage a little."
Kremkoski isn't afraid to admit he has lofty goals at the collegiate levels. Although, they might not be that lofty considering Morningside's recent success.
"I might as well go up there and win a couple of national championships," he said.
Kremkoski is one of five KMAlanders to commit to Morningside's 2022 class. Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center), Lane Nelson (Atlantic), Austin Patton (Glenwood) and Amos Rasmussen (IKM-Manning) have also pledged to the Mustangs.
Check out the full interview with Kremkoski below.