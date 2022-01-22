(Oakland) -- The Bulldogs of Riverside were propelled by two double-digit scorers in their victory over the Missouri Valley Lady Reds.
The Bulldogs started with a 16-2 lead after one quarter and then extended their advantage to 33-9 at the end of the first half. The Lady Reds scored two total points in both the first and fourth quarters and seven points each in the second and third quarters.
It was a game that the Lady Bulldogs wanted after a tough showing against Clarinda. Riverside Girls Basketball Coach Mitch Rice took the blame for the last loss.
“Well, I fully take last night on me,” Rice admitted. “We had four games this week, only had nine girls on the team, and I was a little cautious trying to save legs for different things, and they told me, ‘Coach, let's do what we do. We want to go press, we want to get after.' I said, ‘Alright girls, then that’s what we're gonna do, but you got to do it for 32 minutes. You have to stay out of foul trouble,’ and they did a really good job of that tonight.”
Rice says they have a combination of seniority and youth.
“We have two seniors on the team right now that are that are helping us get through and move our program to the next level. We have a bunch of freshmen and sophomores, after that, they're doing a great job,” Rice continued. “Elly has been leading us in scoring this season doing a good job, but it's really been a team battle.
"The girls are pushing through, and yeah, we are young, and we are up and coming, and we're really excited about the future. Sophie Taylor finally, she's had this in her all year, just waiting for it to come out, and I'm hoping that triggers something and she continues to push forward. Ayla Richardson, another freshman, had eight (points) tonight. So, really excited about everything that we have going on.”
Taylor finished the night with 10 points and spoke with KMA Sports after the game.
“I think just coming together as a team after having three losses and figuring out what we need to work on and what we needed to just succeed, that was just one thing that we kind of got into the habit of,” Taylor said.
Elly Henderson was the team's leading scorer with 23 points on the night.
The Bulldogs will stay home to battle Audubon on Monday night. The Lady Reds will head to Westwood on Monday.
