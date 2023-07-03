(Tabor) -- Riverside used a 13-run sixth inning to blow open a tight Class 1A district opener with East Mills on Monday evening.
The Bulldogs (8-12) overcame an early deficit, scoring the final 18 runs on their way to a 20-4 postseason win over East Mills (9-11).
“Our boys showed up today,” Coach Cole Chapin told KMA Sports. “They did a great job. Our whole mentality was to hit strikes, throw strikes and make routine plays. It wasn’t pretty, but I’m really proud of the way they executed.”
Grady Jeppesen had a big offensive night for Riverside with four hits, three RBI and two runs scored, leading an onslaught of 11 hits for the Bulldogs.
“I was just looking for something to drive,” Jeppesen said. “Stay with the approach. Hit the fastball when you can and take the off speed the other way. It worked tonight.”
Cole Jeppesen, Mason McCready and Kaeden Pleas all added two hits each while Cole Jeppesen and Owen Fenner scored four runs, McCready came across three times and Kyler Rieken had two RBI and three runs for the Bulldogs.
“We had a lot of stuff go our way,” Coach Chapin added. “The big thing we were preaching in the dugout was that we want to hit strikes and put the ball in play. It’s hard to field it and make a clean throw. We want to put pressure on them, base run and do the little things.”
While the offense was adding runs, Pleas put together a six-inning complete game, getting stronger as the game continued. The junior struck out eight, gave up just three hits and retired 11 of the final 12.
“I pumped the lower half of the zone to keep our infield working,” Pleas said. “We tend to struggle when we are striking out a lot of guys or walking a lot of guys. I like to keep the defense working, and let them do the job.”
“Kaeden did a great job,” Chapin added. “We went through a lull there in the middle of the year when he was battling a hip and arm jury, but he’s tough as nails. He wants to be in that spot. He’s been a workhorse for us, and I’m proud of him.”
The Bulldogs advance to play West Harrison on Wednesday in Mondamin.
“That’s a great team,” Chapin said. “They do everything right. I’m going to approach it with the same mentality as always. You don’t have to be the biggest and the best to succeed in this sport. We’ve got guys that are mean and ready to go hit and make plays. I’ll roll the dice with our guys against anybody.”
Check out full video reaction interviews with Coach Chapin, Jeppesen and Pleas below.