(Oakland) – Riverside flexed their offensive versatility Friday night, in what turned into a run-away 41-20 win over Red Oak.
“We’re excited for the win,” Head Coach Darrell Frain said. “You can’t be too disappointed when you get a win out of the situation, but a little bit frustrated on not doing the little things.”
The mistakes for Riverside came early in the game including a frustrating fumble at the goal-line on the Bulldogs initial drive halting a nearly 70-yard march down the field.
However, the points began rolling for the Bulldogs as quarterback Austin Kremkoski was able to find Grady Jeppesen in the end zone to give Riverside a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
With a fair amount of turnover on the offensive line this year for the Bulldogs, Kremkoski says the o-line played well all things considered.
“They weren’t too bad, they can always get better, anyone can always get better,” Kremkoski said.
The former KMAland offensive player of the year had a fantastic performance adding another passing touchdown in the second quarter, as well as rushing touchdown. The senior quarterback finished the game 11-of-20, with 124 passing yards and 82 rushing yards.
Frain says Kremkoski currently has some very great highs, but can still find areas to grow this season.
“He throws the ball well, he can throw that 10-yard out just as good as anybody, biggest thing is he likes to go downtown too much,” Frain said. “He wants to score a touchdown on every play instead of just knowing the circumstances if it’s 3rd and 10, to just get the 11 yards, get the first down and we’ll get it the next day.”
However, Red Oak’s defense made some stops along the way, keeping it to just a 21-6 advantage for the Bulldogs heading into halftime.
However, throughout the second half, the Bulldogs offense took to the ground and senior Rhett Bentley ran all over the Tigers defense.
“It’s just a drive I have,” Bentley said. “Frain’s always harping on us in practice, to just keep the momentum going and come out with big things.”
Bentley rushed for over 100 yards in the second half alone, including a 50-yard scamper that set up his second touchdown of the game.
Frain says Bentley has stepped up in a lot of ways over his time in the Riverside program.
“Rhett’s picked things up so much since his freshman year, he’s become a leader,” Frain said. “He doesn’t miss a weight room opportunity, he does everything we need him to do, and we just need everyone to start following him and we’ll go in the right direction.”
Bentley finished the night with 24 carries, 169 yards on the ground, and three touchdowns to his name.
On how the team can improve this season, Bentley says everybody can and needs to do so.
“Just all around, all over the field, running our routes harder, blocking harder, run the ball faster, everything,” Bentley said. “We just got to improve every single week, every single day.”
On the defensive side, Frain says his linebackers were the star of the show Friday night.
“Jace Rose, Brody Zimmerman, and J.J. Wilson, they fly to the ball, they create turnovers, we just got to keep getting better and make sure everyone else is getting to the ball,” Frain said.
The Bulldogs were able to force a handful of turnovers including multiple fumbles as well as an interception in the fourth quarter by junior Ayden Salias to keep the game out of reach.
While the Bulldogs offense and defense did find success in the rout of the Tigers, Frain says there are still several areas for his team to improve upon.
“The biggest thing, it’s the little things, no turnovers, no jumping off sides, take care of the ball and make tackles,” Frain said. “We got to get better at them if we’re going to beat anybody in our district, because our district’s loaded.”
The Bulldogs after their strong victory, will travel to St. Albert to take on the Falcons for District 7 matchup. The Falcons are coming off a 35-2 loss to Treynor this weekend.
Meanwhile Red Oak will head home to host West Central Valley in another non-district matchup.