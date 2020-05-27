(Oakland) -- The Riverside softball team return everyone from last year's squad and have their sights set on lofty goals this season.
It didn't look as if they would get the opportunity to chase those lofty goals until a few weeks ago, but now they will thanks to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's decision to begin the softball season on June 1st.
"I had quite a few girls instantly hop in a car and buy new cleats," Coach Chris Conover said. "They are pretty excited."
Conover adds his team was hopeful and optimistic about the prospects of a season and were preparing as if a season would take place.
"I challenged the girls to try to stay active and get some swings in," he said. "I sent them weekly messages with what I knew of the situation. That kind of kept them at ease a little bit."
The Bulldogs posted an 18-10 record last year in a tough Western Iowa Conference and return every contributor from last season.
"The thing I felt we did the best was continuing to grow as a team," Conover said. "This is a group that's been playing together for four or five years now. They've been playing, getting to know their positions and just became much more comfortable as a team. That really started to show last year."
The Bulldogs made contact often last season, hitting a WIC-best .321 as a team. Conover attributes his team's hitting success to confidence.
"Confidence in themselves, just waiting and driving," he said. "We have really been working hard on a lot of tee work and soft toss. Getting the girls to get their swings down and driving the ball. That's going to be a focus for us this year as well."
Gracie Bluml hit .438/.468/.461 last season, Kenna Ford hit .375 and drove in a team-best 23 RBIs while Ella Hensley, Skye Bentley, Izzy Bluml, Ashlynn Amdor, Ari McGlade, Meghan Reed and Jadyn Achenbach were also key cogs in the Riverside offense.
Junior Kenna Ford paced the Bulldogs in the circle last season with 27 starts, an 18-9 record, 2.53 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings of duty. Conover is confident Ford will make another stride this season.
"The thing I've been impressed with Kenna the most is her maturity," Conover said. "Every year, you've constantly seen the growth. I want to see her challenge the batters. She's been working really hard this offseason to get that pitch to come in and be more dominant."
The WIC figures to be a battle every night with AHSTW, Riverside and Underwood returning essentially everyone while Treynor, Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia return many key pieces from last season.
"It's going to be a sprint," Conover said. "This conference is so tough. Every night we're going to get the best shot from a team."
The Bulldogs' first goal is to claim the WIC, but they have even bigger goals after that -- the state tournament.
"We want to end in Fort Dodge," Conover said. "That's the one goal the girls have had. They're confident and really believe they have what it takes to get there."
The complete interview with Conover can be heard below.