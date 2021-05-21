(Oakland) -- The defending Western Iowa Conference champions are back and ready to keep their crown.
Riverside softball coach Chris Conover joined Friday's Upon Further Review to discuss his team's upcoming season.
"We are feeling ready to go," Conover said. "The girls are biting at the bit. We've had three weeks to get ready instead of the normal two. The girls are antsy and ready to get on the field."
The Bulldogs posted a 13-6 record in a condensed 2020 campaign and went 7-0 in the WIC en route to the conference title.
Four major contributors from last year's squad graduated, but the Bulldogs return a nice core, and Coach Conover expects some younger pieces to step up.
"The girls that need to step up have seen us reach a successful season," he said. "Hopefully, they can just build and feed off that. We are putting together a challenging schedule that will allow some of the younger girls to see some time. One of our weaknesses last year was lack of depth."
Pitcher Kenna Ford -- a member of the KMAland Western Iowa Conference Nine -- returns after posting an 11-4 record, 1.51 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 93 innings of work.
"She's shown continued growth," Conover said. "She has a tendency to zone in. A couple of her pitches are on the same plane, so we are trying to get her horizontal."
Ford has a tendency to let hitters put the ball in play, and Coach Conover is OK with that.
"Kenna is best when she gives up five or six hits and strikes out seven," he said. "We will take that because it means our defense is on its toes. We have a better defense when it's on our toes. It's something that works all together."
Offensively, Ford is the top returning hitter with a .511/.531/.933 line and 18 RBIs.
Katie Messerschmidt (.471/.526/.500, 6 RBI), Ari McGlade (.348/.483/.391, 11 RBI), Izzy Bluml (.328/.420/.379, 6 RBI), Chiara Rains (.298/.411,.383, 8 RBI) return the mix as well.
Conover is not shy to admit that his team wants to run through the WIC again, but they know it will be challenging.
Underwood returns the majority of their production from a state qualifier, Treynor returns one of KMAland's most promising young pitchers (Jadyn Huisman) while Audubon and Logan-Magnolia return a lot from stellar teams.
However, the WIC crown belongs to Riverside until it doesn't.
"They have to take it from us," he said. "This is ours. We've earned this. There are some very good teams out there. Everybody else is a year more experienced. The WIC is going to be a beast this year, but it goes through us. This is our conference to lose and for them to take from us. We don't want to give it back, so we are going to have to fight every night."
The Bulldogs open the season on May 24th against Missouri Valley. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Conover.
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PREVIEWS