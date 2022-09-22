(Des Moines) -- Riverside and Stanton each gained two spots in the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Stanton is now No. 10 in Class 1A while Riverside is No. 13.
Kuemper Catholic has rejoined the rankings. The Knights are No. 12 in Class 2A. Sioux City North is also into the rankings at No. 15 in Class 5A.
Ankeny Christian, Sidney, Missouri Valley, Lewis Central, Bishop Heelan and Abraham Lincoln are also ranked.
View the full rankings here.
CLASS 1A
3. Ankeny Christian (same)
6. Sidney (same)
10. Stanton (up 2)
13. Riverside (up 2)
CLASS 2A
7. Missouri Valley (same)
12. Kuemper Catholic (NR)
CLASS 4A
5. Lewis Central (same)
13. Bishop Heelan (down 5)
CLASS 5A
12. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (down 2)
15. Sioux City North (NR)