(Oakland) -- Riverside’s multi-time state wrestling medalist Jace Rose has high hopes for continuing that success at Iowa Western.
The Bulldogs standout talked with KMA Sports recently about his decision to wrestle for the Reivers.
“It all started at the beginning of the year,” Rose said. “They were my first college visit, and they really told me how they plan to build me. I really believe in the vision they have for me, and it seemed like a great opportunity to train with them. It seems like they can get me where I need to be.”
A three-time All-KMAland Wrestling Team choice, Rose claimed a pair of fourth-place finishes and a state runner-up medal during his career with the Bulldogs.
“The (Iowa Western) program is pointing in the right direction,” Rose said. “It’s something I want to hop on and help bring the culture up to that school as well. It just seems like a great fit with how I wrestle and my mentality. It all fits.”
Rose, who won over 150 matches during his time with Riverside, has always had high hopes for the sport, and he believes Iowa Western can help him reach his greatest potential.
“They’re giving me the tools to succeed in what I want to do and love,” he said. “That’s one thing they pushed. They’d be here for me, but I have to be willing to put in the work. And I’m willing to put in the work.”
While the fit appears to be perfect, Rose admits there was some question in his mind early in the year if he wanted to take his “game” to the next level. It didn’t take long for him to realize he did.
“I got to thinking about how much I love the sport,” he said. “It’s really driven me and prepared me for life and can still prepare me for life. It’s something I love doing and something I’m not sure I’ll ever give up”
Listen to much more with Rose in the full interview below.