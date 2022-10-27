(Denison) -- The scrappy style that put Riverside volleyball in a regional final led the Bulldogs past a perennial power and into the program's first-ever state tournament appearance on Wednesday.
Riverside outdueled 1A No. 3 Gehlen Catholic, denying them a sixth consecutive state tournament trip with a memorable 25-19, 25-23, 14-25, 25-18 victory in a Class 1A regional final.
"It's awesome," Coach Brooke Flathers said. "I'm really proud of the girls. I feel like grit is a good word to describe us. The girls worked to get to this point. They proved it tonight."
"It's absolutely amazing," senior Veronica Andrusyshyn said. "We walk in every day thinking we can win. We executed perfectly and played present."
The Bulldogs' gritty, in-the-moment play was evident from the opening whistle. The Bulldogs (33-5) broke a 6-6 tie with six of the next seven to grow its lead to 12-7. Gehlen could then never get closer than three, allowing Riverside to take the first set.
"We did a good job sticking to our game," Flathers said. "Gehlen Catholic is a good team, but our girls came out ready to execute the game plan."
Gehlen raced to an 18-10 lead in set two, prompting a Riverside timeout.
"Keep fighting," Flathers told her team during the timeout. "Grit, that's what they did in that set."
Riverside cut the deficit to 20-18, but both teams traded points to make the score 22-20. The Bulldogs finished with five of the last six points to take the set, 25-23. Andrusyshyn sparked the run with four kills in the final five points.
"To be honest, I was feeling a little nervous," Andrusyshyn said. "Our coach is amazing at pep talks. We communicated through it and played through it."
Gehlen (22-8) kept the match alive with a dominant 25-14 win in set three, giving the Jays life.
The first 16 points of the fourth set featured four ties before Riverside used a 12-1 run to grow a 20-9 lead.
Gehlen got as close as six points, but Riverside held on, icing the match with a kill from Elly Henderson, securing their long-awaited trip in the state tournament.
"Pure joy," senior Mack Olmstead-Mitchell said. "It's just amazing."
Olmstead-Mitchell was a key cog in Riverside's offense with 10 kills. Andrusyshyn led the offensive attack with 19 kills and two aces, and Sophia Taylor chipped in five kills, one ace and six blocks.
Setter Ayla Richardson put the offense in successful situations with 28 assists.
"Getting the ball to Veronica was huge," Richardson said.
Riverside's defense had constant answers for Gehlen's aggressive hitting. Libero Madison Baldwin had a team-high 17 digs, and Andrusyshyn and Carly Henderson had nine scoops each.
"I feel like we weren't letting a ball drop," Flathers said. "Our girls played their game -- back row, front row, all-around."
The state tournament berth is gratifying for a Riverside squad that has trended up during this senior class' career. They were regional finalists in 2019 but lost to St. Albert.
"It's an amazing moment," Andrusyshyn said. "We've had this since back in June."
"We've been trying to build a program one step at a time," Flathers said. "Every year, we've built. It's awesome for them to get this."
With the win, Riverside now turns its attention to a Class 1A state quarterfinal. They're the No. 8 seed and will face top-seeded Springville. The Bulldogs enter as the underdog, but their gritty mentality prepares them for anything in Coralville.
"We're going to do our game," Flathers said. "It's an exciting game, but it's just another game. We're going to get ready to play."
Click below to check out full interviews with Andrusyshyn, Olmstead-Mitchell, Richardson and Coach Flathers.