(Neola) -- The Riverside boys got a measure of revenge as they pulled out a close win 55-53 after losing a close one earlier in the season to Tri-Center.
Tri-Center trailed for much of the first quarter. However, the Trojans took a late 11-10 lead at the end of the quarter. The Bulldogs then jumped out to an 11-1 run to start the second quarter. Tri-Center would cut the lead back down to seven, 28-21 at the break.
Not too much changed in the third quarter. Riverside controlled it and maintained a nine-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter. 47-36. What changed? Well, perhaps it was the emergence of Michael Turner (21 points on the night). He hit some three-pointers in the fourth quarter. He was a major part of the Trojans 8-2 run to get back within five points at the 5:10 mark of the fourth quarter.
Riverside would maintain a five-point lead until the 1:22 mark when Tri-Center got the game to within two points 54-52.
Tri-Center called their final timeout with 27.5 seconds to play. Turner got the ball in the lane and was fouled. He couldn't get the ball through the hoop for what would have been a three-point play. He did, however, get two opportunities from the free-throw line. Turner made the first and missed the second.
The Trojans got the rebound off the missed free throw. Turner had a three-point shot with less than 10 seconds to go. The shot attempt was partially blocked by Grady Jeppesen of Riverside.
Riverside would get the ball off the block. Jeppesen was fouled with 1.6 seconds left. He hit one of two free throws. Tri-Center didn't get a shot off in time and fell 55-53 to the Bulldogs.
Riverside head boys basketball coach Nick Kroon said Michael Turner challenged them.
“It was pretty stressful because I mean Turner, really tried to take over the game,” Kroon said. “He's a good player. He was getting deep into our zone, you know, he just he bodies you up and then gets in there and puts us in a bad position, and a couple of times, we conceded. Basically, he got in here, but I mean, they still got to the line, I think was 29-11. So, we were getting pretty nervous with that.”
Riverside controlled much of the game, but Kroon says Tri-Center didn't give up.
"Fun win. I compliment Tri-Center for coming back. They made that a game because we were in control of that game the whole time, and they just kind of kept pressing the rim with rebounds and penetration But our guys hung on.”
Aiden Bell was "feeling it" from beyond the arc in the game. He hit 7 of 11 three-point shots, eight total buckets.
"I just felt like, every time I caught it, I probably should've shot it," Bell uttered. "It was just one of those nights where I thought everything was going to in. It did for the most part."
Coach Kroon says the re-focus will be key going into the postseason.
"I think the re-focus. The other night we played Treynor, we felt pretty good about it, and they came out and smacked us around a little bit," Kroon told KMA Sports. "Our kids came the next day, and we had two really good days of practice. I thought our kids got after it. Stuck around to shoot."
The Trojans will host AHSTW on Tuesday and will host Woodbine in the first round of the Class 1A Substate 8 playoffs on February 14th. The Bulldogs will travel to Logan-Magnolia on Monday night and will battle Audubon in the playoffs on the 14th at AHSTW High School.
You can view both interviews below.