(Council Bluffs) -- Twenty-one days after a memorable five-set meeting, Riverside and Treynor volleyball will clash again with the Western Iowa Conference Tournament title at stake.
The Bulldogs and Cardinals each secured their tickets into Thursday's championship game on Tuesday night, albeit in different fashions.
Riverside 25-25-19-17-15 Missouri Valley 21-22-25-25-8
A dominant fifth set prevented a Riverside collapse and propelled the Bulldogs into the finals in their first win over 2A No. 8 Missouri Valley in three tries this season.
"Tonight was a team win," Coach Brooke Flathers said. "Everybody stepped up."
"We worked hard and communicated well with each other," senior Veronica Andrusyshyn. "We want to win the WIC title. Everyone knows that."
The Bulldogs looked determined in the first two sets, scoring 13 of the first 21 in set one and finishing the set on a 5-0 run.
In set two, Riverside scored the first three points and fought off several Missouri Valley rallies before holding on for a 25-22 to take a 2-0 lead.
Missouri Valley extended the match in the third set with a 6-1 run to win it 25-19.
In set four, Missouri Valley posted seven of the first eight and never let Riverside get close to force a fifth.
With momentum on the Lady Reds' side, Riverside made a statement in the fifth set with the first four points.
"We talk a lot about our big-dog mentality," Flathers said. "We embrace pressure and key moments. I felt our girls did that. We were just ready (in the fifth set)."
The Bulldogs (29-4) left little doubt in the fifth, icing the match with a kill from Andrusyshyn -- her 22nd kill of the night.
"I communicated well with my setters. I knew where their open spots were," Andrusyshyn said.
Andrusyshyn added nine digs, four aces and four blocks in the win.
Sophia Taylor added 10 kills for Riverside, while Ayla Richardson sparked the offense with 39 assists. Elly Henderson and Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell added eight and six kills, respectively. Madison Baldwin led Riverside in digs with 11, and Carly Henderson contributed 10.
Check out the full interviews with Andrusyshyn and Coach Flathers below.
Treynor 25-25-25 Underwood 19-18-20
Treynor did their part to secure a Riverside/Treynor rematch with a three-set sweep of Underwood.
"After the first set, we adjusted and did some different things hitting-wise," Coach Lea Crouse said. "That seemed to work for us tonight."
Treynor used a 9-3 finish in the first set to turn a 16-16 tie into a 25-19 and raced to an early 12-6 lead in the second set en route to winning 25-18.
In set three, Underwood started strong and led by as large as 15-10. However, Treynor had one final push in them, outscoring their WIC rival 15-5 to complete the sweep.
"They have some good hitters and smart players," Crouse said of Underwood. "Their girls get after it. Our defense had to stay on its toes. I'm just glad we came out with a win."
Aubree James secured Treynor's win with a pair of kills in the match's final points. The junior unofficially finished the contest with 14 kills.
"I knew I needed to change my shot," James said. "I saw my three wasn't working, so I called a few fours and fives and kept the tempo up. I knew we needed a push. I just kept being loud and took line shots."
"She switched up well," Crouse said. "The first few times, they got their hands on every ball. She adjusted to what they were giving her. She saw it well."
With the win, Treynor (23-7) is on the cusp of a second consecutive WIC Tournament title. They look to repeat on Thursday night against Riverside on the KMA Video Stream. The Pottawattamie County rivals staged a five-set classic on September 22nd, in which Treynor overcame a 2-0 deficit.
"We have to be aggressive," Crouse said. "Aggressive and smart is what we talk about. We have to have that on Thursday."
"I just want us to keep competing," Coach Flathers said. "We're getting to the point where we can control our side of the floor and not let somebody else dictate that."
Missouri Valley (29-4) and Underwood (13-18) will compete for third place on Thursday. View the full interviews with James and Coach Crouse below.