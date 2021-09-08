(Oakland) -- The Riverside volleyball team has leaned on a stout defense and some experienced hitters on their way to a 9-4 start.
The Bulldogs have wins over Essex, Bedford, Thomas Jefferson, East Mills (twice), Earlham, Griswold, Woodbine and Exira-EHK.
"It's been great so far," Coach Brooke Flathers said on Wednesday's sports feature.
Coach Flathers' team had to replace five seniors from last week's team that went 15-12, so she wasn't sure what to expect heading into 2021.
"The expectation was that we were going to roll the dice and see where we landed," she said. "The kids put in a lot of work and bought into what we were trying to do. We got off to a hot start because the kids bought in."
Mack Olmstead-Mitchell (2.7 kills per set), Izzy Bluml (2.2 KPS) and Veronica Andrusyshyn (1.8 KPS) pace a Bulldogs offense that ranks fifth in aces (78) and kills (258)
"Izzy has definitely come alive," Flathers said. "She's seen that we can win. Mack has done an incredible job at the net and is one of our more diverse hitters."
Andrusyshyn has also transitioned into the setter role, along with freshman Ayla Richardson. The duo has 104 and 94 assists, respectively. The setter position was a question mark for Riverside coming into the season after the graduation of last year's setter, Kenna Ford.
"When you watch us play, you wouldn't realize we lost our setter from last year," Flathers said. "Our hitters are clicking. It's been fun."
The Bulldogs are accustomed to stout defense, and this year has been no different with 250 digs and 44 blocks.
"We put them in tough situations during practice," Flathers said. "Defense wins games. They've done a great job of staying hungry defensively at practice, and it's translating to games."
Now, Coach Flathers hopes her team can put the pieces together consistently.
"We've had some ups and downs," Flathers said. "We are trying to find our consistency throughout matches."
The Bulldogs return to action on Thursday against Audubon.
"We are going to play our game," Flathers said. "We are going to focus on that, do the little things right, and be ready to come out."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Flathers.