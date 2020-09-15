(Oakland) -- The Riverside volleyball squad will look to continue their strong run Thursday when they face AHSTW on KMA 960.
The Bulldogs are currently 10-4 on the season.
"We're feeling pretty good," Coach Brooke Flathers said. "We're staying disciplined in practice and coming out to compete every single day."
Their most recent run of success came Saturday, where they posted a 3-1 record at Griswold. The Bulldogs picked up wins over Denison-Schleswig, Southwest Valley and IKM-Manning. Their lone loss came to ACGC.
"We just played really good volleyball," Flathers said. "At the net, we were really strong. I just thought we executed those goals really well. We played some really good teams and it was a good day of volleyball."
Riverside also holds victories over Bedford, Essex, Woodbine, Exira-EHK and Audubon/
Flathers feels a large part of their recent run of success has been due to an improved defense.
"Our kids are really focused on attacking what the other team is putting at us," Flathers said. "We're doing a really good job of getting to our spots and knowing where we need to be. It's just staying focused and reading where the hitter is and adjusting."
The Bulldogs' much-improved defense has been spearheaded by senior Ari McGlade, who has 99 digs in 34 sets.
The Bulldogs were a regional finalist last year, but were dealt some graduations. However, they've filled those voids nicely, relying on the likes of Izzy Bluml, Veronica Adrushyshyn, Ella Hensley and Mack Olmstead-Mitchell.
Bluml and Andrushyshyn are both averaging two kills per set while Hensley is contributing 1.6 KPS.
Setter Kenna Ford is the straw that stirs the drink for the Bulldogs' offense. Ford is currently averaging 6.5 assists per set and has contributed 16 kills.
"She knows how to move the ball and see what's happening on the other side really well," Flathers said. "She does a really good job for us."
The Bulldogs figure to be a contender in the Western Iowa Conference, where they currently hold a 1-0 record thanks to a victory over Audubon.
"Our goal is to come out on top of the conference," Flathers said. "We're just going to focus on what we can do on our side of the net."
Riverside's next step on their way to pursuing a WIC title comes Thursday when they face AHSTW. The Vikings are currently 1-5 on the season.
"I know they're kind of rebuilding this year," Flathers said. "But we're going to come out ready to play and hopefully, come out on top."
Trevor Maeder will be in Avoca Thursday night with the call of Riverside/AHSTW on KMA 960. The first serve is slated for 7:30 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Flathers can be heard below.