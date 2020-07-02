(Oakland) -- It took an extra inning, and some heroics from perhaps the unlikeliest of hitters, but Riverside capped off Western Iowa Conference play unbeaten thanks to a 6-5 victory over Logan-Magnolia Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"It was pretty much the game I thought it was going to be," Coach Chris Conover said about his team's nail-biting victory. "It really came down to a game of attrition. Luckily, we came out ahead."
The Bulldogs never trailed, but were never in complete control, either.
An inside-the-park two-run home run from Gracie Bluml gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead in the first. Logan-Magnolia responded with two runs in the second to tie it at 2-2. That, however, was short lived thanks to a three-run bomb to straight center from Kenna Ford to give the Bulldogs a 5-2 lead.
"Coach J told me to wait on it because I have a hard time waiting on them sometime," Ford said. "It just felt really good off the bat. I knew. It felt so good through my swing."
Logan-Magnolia clawed their way to a 5-4 deficit by scoring two on a passed ball and error in the third.
Riverside appeared to be in position to add to their lead in the fourth, but a runner at third was called out due to a base-running violation, ultimately thwarting the scoring opportunity and leaving the Bulldogs stranded.
Lo-Ma put a runner on third in the sixth inning, but was unable to score, allowing Riverside to take a 5-4 lead into the sixth.
The Bulldogs failed to add to their lead in the sixth, bringing the top of the order up for Lo-Ma in the seventh.
Erika Rife started the seventh with a single and was ultimately scored on an RBI from Macanna Guritz to tie it at 5. Lo-Ma failed to take the lead and Riverside's 1-2-3 hitters went down in order to force free baseball in Oakland.
In the eighth, Sam Yoder managed her fourth hit of the night for Lo-Ma, but could not score, giving Riverside another chance to end the game with a run.
Meghan Reed started the inning with a groundout, but Izzy Bluml reached on a single. Katie Messerchmidt's single moved Bluml to second. Bluml was then tagged at the plate on an attempt to score while Jadyn Achenbach reached on a fielder's choice. Ari McGlade reached base on the next plate appearance to load the bases with two outs and Chiara Rains -- the No. 9 hitter -- due up. Rains came to plate 0-3 on the night. But her fourth at-bat was the charm. Rains knocked a single into shallow center that scored courtesy runner Lili McCready and gave the Bulldogs the 6-5 win.
"The first two strikes were inside, so I knew it was going to come inside," Rains said. "I just had to hit it out in front. I thought I was not going to be able to hit that."
"I had absolutely all the confidence in the world in Chiara," Conover said. "She knows to get the ball in play. Our lineup is deep."
Lost in the thrilling finish and twists and turns of the game were stellar outings in the circle from Ford, as well as Logan-Magnolia's Amelia Evans.
Evans -- in her first start of the season -- struck out four on 11 hits with six earned runs.
Ford also fanned four batters, scattered eight hits and allowed only one earned run in the victory.
"They were crowding the plate, so we were just jamming them inside all night," she said.
"She's a bulldog," Conover said. "I can't say enough with how she battled. She took advantage of situations. I have no doubts about Kenna."
McGlade muscled three hits for the Bulldogs while Meghan Reed added two.
Logan-Magnolia was paced in the defeat by four hits from Yoder. Evans helped her own cause with two hits. The Panthers fall to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in WIC action. They conclude the regular season with contests against Treynor, MVAOCOU and West Harrison before beginning postseason action against MVAOCOU on July 15th.
Riverside (9-3, 8-0) completes conference record unblemished, but it wasn't always easy. Three of the Bulldogs' victories came by one run, including two in walk-off fashion.
"We got some lucky bounces here and there and won some close games," Conover said. "The conference is tough. We kind of lucked out and got some tough games at home, but the girls had to play the games and score some runs. I'm proud of our girls."
"That has been a goal for us for a long time," Ford said. "We've always wanted to be WIC champs. Being undefeated just makes it 100 times better."
Riverside will now step out of conference for contests against Fremont-Mills, Sidney, Treynor (non-conference game) and Clarinda before opening the postseason with Woodbine on the 15th.
"We only take one game at a time," Ford said.
"We're going to have to work on some hitting," Rains added.
The complete interviews with Ford, Rains and Coach Conover can be heard below.