(Oakland) -- A feisty Riverside wrestling program is set to host a Class 1A sectional this Saturday.
"I have really liked our aggressive mentality and physicality," Coach Casey Conover told KMA Sports. "Overall, I like the mentality we have."
Conover credits their recent toughness to the culture in their mat room.
"We drill physicality," Conover said. "I credit a lot of it to Coach (Darrell) Frain. He preached that during the football season and it carried over. I tell the kids all the time that wrestling is a fight. You have to be up for that challenge. I always think of it as the college style. If you watch Iowa, they are physical and aggressive. That's how they win matches."
Junior Jace Rose has been a leader for the Bulldogs this season with a 29-1 record and has lofty expectations after finishing fourth in Class 1A last season.
"He's just been focused on the goals we had set," Conover said. "He's also been getting better in the areas he needed to get better at. Sometimes he gets fired up, but we are trying to control those. I also think those emotions are why he's having success right now.
John Schroder has made massive strides at 113 pounds. A two-time state qualifier, Schroder is currently 30-5 on the season.
"He has just focused on getting better," Conover said. "Him and Coach (Tyler) Johansen have spent a lot of time in the offseason perfecting the areas that he needed to get better at."
Junior Nolan Moore is also a former state qualifier for the Bulldogs and is currently 20-7 on the year. Moore recently moved down to 138 pounds from 145.
"He's looked really good at 138," Conover said. "He had a really strong showing at ACGC (on Saturday). His mindset is in the right place."
The Bulldogs have one more former state qualifier in their lineup -- Kaiden Hendricks at 182. Hendricks is currently 17-12 on the season.
"He's made a lot of great steps and has kinda developed his own style," Conover said.
Ethan Reicks (160), Rhett Bentley (170), Eddie Vlcek (195), Brok Comstock (220) and Nathan Messerschmidt (285) have also had strong showings for the Bulldogs.
Riverside will participate in Saturday's Class 1A Sectional 13 Meet, which they will host. AHSTW, St. Albert, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, Underwood and West Central Valley will also be there. The top two individual finishers at Saturday's meet will qualify for districts. The championship team will advance to a regional dual.
As the Bulldogs prepare for the meet, Coach Conover's message to his team is simple.
"I've told the kids that they can't control how other people wrestle," he said. "You can only control what you can control....that's effort, attitude and commitment. If you control those three things and do well in those three things, you are going to have a good day."
Austin McNorton will be in Oakland on Saturday and will have updates on Twitter (@AustinMcNorton). The complete interview with Coach Conover can be heard below.