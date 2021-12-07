(Oakland) -- The Riverside wrestling team continues the early portion of their 2021-22 season on Saturday when they welcome a stacked field of competitors to Oakland for their annual tournament.
For Coach Casey Conover's team, it presents a chance to build off their early-season results -- an 0-3 dual start and a 10th-place finish at the talent-laden Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational.
"Our kids have competed well," Conover said. "The pace of our matches is good, and our attitude has been pretty good. We are a young team this year."
Senior Jace Rose leads the youthful Bulldogs team this year. Rose is a three-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist. He enters 2021-22 hopeful to become Riverside's first state champion since Quinn Wilson in 2010 after taking fourth last season.
"He did a lot of private lessons," Conover said about Rose. "I think it helped him and the other kids. I think his bringing in intensity and organization has helped out a lot."
Nolan Moore was also a state qualifier last year. He's currently ranked No. 9 by IAWrestle at 152 pounds in Class 1A. While his on-mat performance is stellar, Conover says Moore's leadership has been just as impressive.
"Nolan brings a lot of knowledge and passion," Conover said. "He has a huge IQ, and he brings that to the kids. It's like having another coach. He's a quiet leader, goes about his business and works hard."
Brock Comstock (220) is their only other senior, while Davis Bramman (106), Kellen Oliver (113), Taven Moore (132), Austyn Fisher (138), Kaden Pleas (145) and Nathan Messerschmidt (285) have also been among their contributors this season.
Nineteen other schools will join Riverside on Saturday for the Bulldogs' annual tournament.
This edition features more than 35 state qualifiers from three states.
"We are pretty excited," he said. "There's a lot of new teams. A lot of tough schools."
The field has three ranked teams: West Sioux (#2 in Class 1A), Logan-Magnolia (#5 in Class 1A) and Aurora (#8 in Nebraska Class B), so Conover knows his squad will have their hands full, but he thinks they will be up for the challenge.
"We have to embrace the grind," he said. "December is about getting better and finding the best competitions. We want to win, but right now, it’s about getting better so we can compete in February. Are we going to back down or battle and fight? Because you have to battle and fight in February."
Hear live play-by-play from Oakland on Saturday afternoon with Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier on KMA-FM 99.1 and the KMA Sports YouTube Channel. Check out the full interview with Coach Conover below.