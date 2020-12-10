(Oakland) -- The Riverside wrestling program will host the Riverside Invitational Saturday afternoon on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I'm glad we are having a season and excited to have a tournament," Coach Casey Conover said. "I'm looking forward to my guys competing."
While the prep season is in the infancy stage for the Bulldogs, many grapplers did have a chance to stay busy over the offseason despite COVID-19.
"We couldn't do a lot, but we did have kids take advantage of Missouri allowing some camps," Conover said. "We were able to do a little offseason stuff, but like everybody else, there wasn't much we could do."
The Bulldogs return a lot of productivity from last year's team with 10 wrestlers returning after winning at least 25 matches last season.
Junior Jace Rose leads the way for Riverside after an impressive state tournament last year that ended with a fourth-place finish at 113 pounds. Coach Conover anticipates big things from Rose this season
"We expect every kid that steps in the room to compete for a state championship," Conover said. "That's the goal. That's Jace's mentality right now. He's done a lot of things. We've been in the room as much as we can to get better and better."
Mick Schroder and Nolan Moore are also returning state qualifiers for the Bulldogs in the lighter weights. Kaiden Hendricks reached Des Moines at 182 pounds last year.
Eddie Vlcek, Rhett Bentley, Brody Zimmerman, Ethan Reicks, Nathan Messerschmidt and Austin Kremkoski are also back into the lineup for the Bulldogs and are coming off a highly successful football season.
"Those guys have been busting their butts since football season ended," Conover said.
The Bulldogs will host their annual Riverside Invitational this weekend with 16 teams from three different states. The tournament will feature 41 ranked wrestlers and four ranked teams.
Despite the firepower of this tournament, it will have an eerie feel to it because it will be held without fans, per recommendation from the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department. Instead, only wrestlers, media and six representatives from each wrestling program will be admitted into Saturday's Tournament.
"It was a very tough decision," Conover said. "We want to have a tournament and a season and we don't want to have a spread of COVID. So we decided not to allow fans so we could have the number of teams we could have."
Teams participating Saturday include Nebraska Class B No. 3 ranked Aurora, 1A No. 3 West Sioux, 1A No. 4 Logan-Magnolia, 1A No. 7 Woodbury Central, AC/GC, Atlantic-CAM, Clarinda, Pekin, AHSTW, Creston/OM, Harlan, East Mills, Audubon, Savannah (Mo), Woodbine and Shenandoah.
Given the tough talent in their own tournament, Conover just wants to see his team give it their best shot.
"I just want to see us compete," he said. "We still have a few kids out. This is really our first week of competition. I want to see us compete, fight for the end and show the aggressive style that we are used to. Keep aggressive and never quit. That's what I want out of my kids."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will have the call of the finals from Oakland on Saturday afternoon on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Conover can be heard below.