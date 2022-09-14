(Oakland) -- The Riverside cross country team's recent growth was on full display Monday at the Paul Fish Invitational in Red Oak.
The Bulldogs posted top two team finishes in both races, highlighted by a championship outing in the boys race.
"The girls came out and set the tone right away," Coach Alex Oliver said about girls' runner-up finish. "That gave some confidence for them. The boys fed off that and realized they could go fast, too."
Monday's stout showing was the recent exhibit of the Bulldogs' rapid progression.
"I've been preaching all season to not wait," Oliver said. "You never have a chance to improve unless you're willing to get better now. The kids are going out and pushing each other at practice. When you have kids that never complain, success finds them."
Both Riverside squads are hungry.
"They're running with some urgency," Oliver said. "They want to be rated teams. I feel like they're putting themselves in conversations. They're gaining confidence, and I think it will pay dividends."
Mason McCready -- a defending state qualifier -- leads Riverside's lineup. Brody Henderson, Eric Duhachek, Teegan Schechinger, Caleb Stevens and Dalton Smith also contribute to Riverside's boys lineup.
On the girls side, Becca Cody -- another state qualifier -- leads the way. Freshman Bailey Richardson has been a welcomed addition, and Lydia Erickson, Brecken Pierce and Danika Fieigenbutz have also stepped up.
The Bulldogs' depth makes them a likely contender at the Western Iowa Conference Meet on October 10th in Treynor, but their goals extend beyond that.
"I want to send as many people to Fort Dodge as possible," Oliver said. "We also want to place in the top half at every meet. The kids are buying in right now. They know they're going to be pretty good if they keep working at it."
Click below to hear the full interview with Oliver below.