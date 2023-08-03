(Oakland) -- Riverside star Veronica Andrusyshyn was close to hanging up the track shoes and letting her time in high school double as her last time in competition. However, there was always the nagging feeling that she had more to do.
“It took me some time before I figured out what I wanted,” Andrusyshyn admitted to KMA Sports. “In the end, I think I might have regretted not trying it out.”
Andrusyshyn recently committed to continue her track career at the next level with Iowa Western Community College.
“I love track, I love running and I love this sport,” she said. “I figured there would be no harm done (running at the next level).”
And the fact that she already planned on going to Iowa Western helped her make the ultimate decision.
“Their coach reached out to me and a couple people in my community reached out,” she said. “They said I should give it a try.”
A 10-time state medalist in track, Andrusyshyn had previously made other visits, but she decided to turn them away with the thought her track career might be over.
“Summer came around, and I wasn’t necessarily doing too much,” Andrusyshyn said. “I would go for runs to clear my head, and I went out every single day. My parents would keep trying to convince me to do something. I’m really glad Iowa Western was still (interested).
“I like that it’s close to home, so I can still be around all my family. I’ve been taking classes there for awhile, so it’s an environment that I’m used to. I heard a lot of great things about the track team and the coaching staff.”
Listen to much more with Andrusyshyn on her college decision in the audio file below.