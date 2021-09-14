(Oakland) -- The Riverside volleyball team is 15-5 on the season and the versatility of junior Veronica Andrusyshyn.
"I feel like we have a team capable of doing a lot this year," Andrusyshyn said. "I feel like our team is excited for this season to continue."
Andrusyshyn's vast set of skills were on display last week. She posted 54 kills, 67 assists and 26 digs against Audubon, IKM-Manning, AHSTW, Southwest Valley, Griswold, Denison-Schleswig and ACGC.
The key, she says, was taking everything one play at a time and never getting too high or low.
"We've been working on not dwelling on the bad things that happen. I feel like our team did a good job of that and focused on the next job. Dwelling can easily lose us a set or game. Not dwelling makes us do well in the game and not notice the errors we make."
Andrusyshyn is all over the place for the Bulldogs, averaging 3.9 digs, 2.4 kills and 1.4 digs per set.
"I just try to do good for my team," she said. "I don't like messing up, so I just try to focus on the positives and communicate with the team."
Andrusyshyn has long been a potent hitter but only recently transitioned into the setter role, replacing Kenna Ford. The change has been an eye-opener for the talented junior.
"Being a setter, you see more of what is happening on the court and have to learn more," she said. "It opened my eyes to what happens on both sides. Since I'm setting from the back row, I get to see the open spots, so it's easier for me to put a ball down."
Riverside is among the many contenders in the Western Iowa Conference, with Tri-Center, Missouri Valley, AHSTW and Treynor. But their goals extend past simply winning the conference.
"One of our goals is to go to state," she said. "We have so much talent. Competing together as a team is going to be a good thing for us. When we compete as a team, we do well."
The Bulldogs host AHSTW Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1 and on the KMA Video Stream. Click below to hear the full interview with Andrusyshyn.