(Oakland) -- Riverside setter Kenna Ford opened her senior season with a milestone early last week.
The multi-sport standout passed out her 1,000th career assist early during a triangular win over Bedford and Essex.
“It means a lot,” Ford said of the milestone. “I think it’s just really nice to be playing, though.”
Ford says she’s mostly focused on continuing to lead a winning program. The Bulldogs followed their wins over Bedford and Essex with a 2-1 day at AHSTW with victories over Essex and Thomas Jefferson on Saturday.
“We’ve been doing really good and working really hard at practice to get those reps in,” Ford added. “The back row is doing a really good job of getting the passes up to the offense. That’s the biggest thing.”
Ford’s 8.1 assists per set currently ranks fifth in Class 1A. Sophomore Veronica Andrusyshyn (2.5 per set), junior Izzy Bluml (2.0) and senior Ella Hensley (1.7) are leading the way early this year.
One year after the program’s first trip to a regional final, Ford says they are continuing to aim high.
“We’re still pushing for the same goal to be at the state tournament,” she said. “We want to be playing instead of watching.”
Listen to the complete interview with Ford linked below.