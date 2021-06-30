(Oakland) -- One of the top pitchers in KMAland will take her talents to Nebraska Wesleyan, where she expects to be a two-way standout.
Riverside's Kenna Ford recently spoke with KMA Sports about her commitment to NWU.
"It's a great opportunity," Ford said. "I'm glad to take it. To play at the college level is exciting."
Ford has long dreamt of playing collegiately, even if it wasn't always in the forefront of her mind.
"I thought about it," she said. "Softball has meant everything to me. It's my favorite and something I look forward to and work year-round for."
While Ford ultimately decided to commit to Nebraska Wesleyan, she admits that wasn't the initial plan.
"Early on, I decided I wanted to walk on at South Dakota State," she said. "But then I realized that, more importantly, I wanted to play softball. So I started looking into other schools. Nebraska Wesleyan felt like the perfect fit. The environment, coaching staff and everybody there were just awesome."
Ford says the Prairie Wolves appealed to her on many levels.
"They really wanted me to go there," she said. "And constantly told me that it was a great fit."
Many people know Ford as one of the most seasoned pitchers in KMAland, but she tells KMA Sports that Nebraska Wesleyan is interested in her playing other positions, too, such as third base.
"They believe that I could be a good third baseman," she said. "I'm ready for it. It's going to be different, but I'm just going to go in with a good mindset and not be too nervous."
Click below to hear the full interview with Ford.