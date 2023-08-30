(Oakland) -- Riverside sophomore Jaxon Gordon opened the 2023 football season in a big way Friday night.
Gordon did a little of everything for the Bulldogs, helping them record a 40-0 win over West Monona.
"All summer, we practiced hard," Gordon said. "It felt great to get a really good game under our belt. This gives us a lot of confidence going into the season."
The most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week toted the rock 24 times for 227 yards and two scores.
"They were all consistent runs," Gordon said. "I didn't have any big runs. Just moved the chains and moved the ball down the field."
Gordon credits his linemen -- Caden Forristall, Wyatt Bell, Gaven Hacket and Keaton Rieken -- for paving the way to his big performance.
Gordon also had a presence in the passing game, catching five balls for 56 yards and a touchdown.
"We ran a lot of short passes," Gordon said. "So I did a lot of bubble (screens)."
Defensively, Gordon posted 4.5 tackles and recorded an interception.
"I trusted my coaches' calling plays, trusted my reads and played fast," Gordon said of his defensive efforts."
Gordon and his teammates look to move to 2-0 Friday night when they face AHSTW. The 1A No. 7 Vikings are also 1-0 after a dominant win over Tri-Center. AHSTW has had Riverside's number lately, winning 11 of the last 13 matchups.
"We just need to keep starting fast, get some momentum and keep that rolling," Gordon said.
Jan Harris will have reports from AHSTW/Riverside on Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. Check out KMA Sports' Week 2 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or at kmaland.com. Hear the full interview with Gordon below.