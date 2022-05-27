(Oakland) -- A historic weekend that saw the Riverside girls track and field team take another big step in the progress of their program is honored again today.
Bulldogs head coach Jared Hoffman, whose team finished third at the Class 1A state meet last weekend, is the 2022 KMAland Track & Field Coach of the Year.
“It was a pretty amazing season for us,” Hoffman told KMA Sports. “Coming into the season, we didn’t know exactly what we would have. We only had one senior, but we had a lot of experience coming off state track last year. We didn’t know exactly how the season would turn out.”
While there was plenty of hope and optimism entering the season, coming off a state track performance that saw the Bulldogs qualify for five finals, Coach Hoffman says it was just a matter of finding a way to make that next step.
“We didn’t quite execute on that last day of state track (in 2021),” Hoffman said. “I knew coming into this year we would have a pretty solid team. We only lost one senior off that team last year, and we had a lot of experience. There were points where there we thoughts that we could do something big popping up in my head.”
Hoffman says some of the little achievements throughout the year acted as a crescendo heading into the state meet. There were qualifications for the Drake Relays and their highest finish in the Western Iowa Conference in over a decade.
“I think it’s the summer weights program that we do,” Hoffman said of the build. “A majority of the girls get in the summer weights program, and they get a bonding experience going for them. We’re a small enough school that most of the girls are competing in other sports as well. Those things are good for camaraderie and kind of bringing it together so they’re ready to go when track season rolls around.”
Those small achievements throughout the year eventually led to an incredible three-day run of strong performances in Des Moines. The Bulldogs brought home at least one medal of every kind from first through seventh, nabbing a state championship in the 4x400, a runner-up in the 4x200, a third in the 4x100, a fourth in the distance medley, a fifth and sixth from Veronica Andrusyshyn in the 100 and 100 hurdles, respectively, and pair of sevenths from Lydia Erickson in the 200 and their 4x800 meter relay.
“The state championship, you want to say that you’re always expecting that,” Coach Hoffman said, “but when we ran a really good time in the prelims it kind of gave me a little bit of an idea (they could do it). I didn’t know what we could do in the finals, especially coming off last year when we had trouble finishing out the third day.
“That race in the 4x400 was a real good surprise, along with our distance medley on day two. We were in the slow heat, and our girls really ran a great time. It held up for the three heats and came out with a fourth place. If we don’t get that fourth place, I don’t know if we’re coming home with a trophy.”
Riverside’s 40 points helped them finish in third – four points ahead of fourth-place Bishop Garrigan. The journey to that third-place trophy came through plenty of hard work and a change in mindset within the program.
Hoffman says the mindset went from just trying to qualify events for state to trying to find a way to score a lot of points at state.
“I knew that the first years we had to get some excitement in the program,” he noted. “The easiest way for that is to get people to state. There was a high standard set in the mid-2000s, and I was just trying to get the program back to where it was. First thing is you’ve got have kids that are excited about it and have to have the community support. When we were able to put a lot of things into state, that was huge for us and got a lot of people excited for the program.”
With just one senior on this year’s roster, Riverside and Hoffman will continue to aim high.
“It’s going to be difficult replacing Izzy (Bluml),” Hoffman said. “She’s competed in all the years at state that we’ve had seasons. We’re going to have a big junior class coming up, and they’re going to be the seniors that have to step up and lead. Whether that’s one of the state medalists or somebody else, I kind of look forward to seeing who is going to step up for that.”
Hoffman joins Tyler Ridder (Underwood), James Cairney (St. Albert), Cory Faust (Glenwood) and Alan Jenkins (Atlantic) as previous winners of the KMAland Track & Field Coach of the Year. Listen to the full interview with Coach Hoffman below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND TRACK & FIELD COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Tyler Ridder (Underwood)
2019: James Cairney, St. Albert (Boys) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (Girls)
2018: Alan Jenkins, Atlantic (Boys) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (Girls)