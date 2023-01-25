(Oakland) -- Riverside junior Grady Jeppesen missed the start of the basketball season with an injury, but has made up for lost time with an impressive string of games.
Jeppesen has played in 13 of the Bulldogs' (5-11) 16 games this year and dropped 22.0 points per game this season. His recent dominance earned him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Last week, Jeppesen dropped 27.6 points per game and shot 50% from the field in losses to Underwood and Missouri Valley. Jeppesen eclipsed 1,000 career points in the game against Missouri Valley.
"Not very many people in Riverside have accomplished that," Jeppesen said. "My teammates got me open and give me confidence. It's exciting. I'm just scratching the edge of what I can do."
Jeppesen continued his strong season Tuesday night with a 34-point outburst in the Bulldogs' win over Audubon. Jeppesen hit the ground running this season after missing the start due to a stress fracture in his back sustained during football season.
"It was interesting jumping right into games without practice," Jeppesen said. "Once Christmas break hit, I got confidence back."
Missing the start of the season hit Jeppesen hard.
"It was hard," he said. "But the coaches and doctors pulled me back. They were more willing to follow the rules than I was. I've had aches and pains, but I've been ready to go for games."
Jeppesen hasn't missed a beat in his return while drawing the opposing team's top defensive strategy.
"I'm trying to get easier shots," he said. "A lot of teams have run box-and-one, face-guarded or run triangle-and-two. When I get looks, I take them. I feel like I'm better getting to the rim, shooting threes and creating for myself. I've gotten better at the mid-range because teams have played me differently."
Jeppesen has done more than just get buckets. He averages 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
"I feel like I get my teammates open shots with my ability to get to the rim," he said. "Coach (Nick) Kroon has really pressed rebounding, so I feel like I've really improved in that area."
The Bulldogs have struggled in tight games, with a 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or less. Jeppesen feels they can flip that as the regular season concludes.
"We've put a lot of emphasis on it," he said. "We have to close out games. If we play good defense, the offense struggles. Good offense, and the defense is struggling. We like our chances against anyone if we can put four quarters together."
Riverside is back at it Friday at home against East Mills on KMA 960 and on the KMAX-Stream. Click below to hear the full interview with Jeppesen.