(Oakland) -- Riverside senior volleyball standout Lili McCready was planning on leaving the Midwest for her next stop. Then, the College of St. Mary volleyball program reached out.
“I loved the campus,” McCready said. “They have exactly what I want to study. I met with the team and knew that’s where I wanted to be.”
McCready, who played as a defensive specialist for the Bulldogs state qualifier this past fall, plans to study occupational therapy, enter the accelerated occupational therapy program at College of St. Mary and earn her doctorate in six years.
“I knew I could do exactly what I wanted,” she said. “I met the team and everyone was so positive and so welcoming. The coach was always there by my side in trying to figure out all of my admissions.”
McCready adds that she was looking at schools in Florida and Oregon before eventually deciding to stay close to home at the Omaha school.
“I kind of kept to myself about the recruiting process because I was unsure of what college I wanted to go to,” McCready said. “(My family and I) kind of went through the pros and cons list multiple times until it ended up being College of St. Mary.”
The Flames were 21-9 overall this past season and former KMAlanders Miranda Ring (Tri-Center) and Rachel Cushing (Lewis Central) were key parts of that success. Ring actually helped McCready in her recruiting process.
“Right away, I messaged (Miranda),” McCready said. “She’s in the same major as me, and she gave me her experiences. I knew I wanted to experience the same things.”
