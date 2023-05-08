(Oakland) -- Riverside senior Kia Meek found a passion for wrestling, and now she is excited to take it to the next level with Dubuque.
A state wrestling qualifier in her senior year, Meek didn’t even begin wrestling until her junior year.
“One of my friends wanted to go out for wrestling, and we kind of needed a team to get together,” Meek said. “They asked if I would be interested. Wrestling is something I loved watching as a kid, but never something I got into. I was totally up for it, and the team was amazing. (Coaches) really pushed us to be the best that we could be and made sure everybody worked super hard.”
As she worked with Riverside coaches Chris Conover and Taylor Frain, Meek continued to grow her love for the sport.
“It’s such an interesting sport,” Meek said. “It can be a physical and mental sport, and I like being able to be challenged. Wrestling is not easy. It’s a very difficult sport, but you grow as a person and it makes you extremely mentally strong. That’s something I think is a really important quality.”
Once she decided wrestling is a sport she wanted to continue with in college, Dubuque started to enter the picture.
“It just felt like home,” Meek said. “The coaches were amazing, and they talked a lot about how they wanted to build a program and build a family. It’s a coaching staff that wants us to learn as much as we can and do everything they can with all of the talents and possibilities on the team. Their coaching staff has a lot of Olympic medalists on it, so I knew I would learn a lot about wrestling.
“I know they have coaches that know what they are doing and are motivated to coach people that haven’t necessarily been wrestling for a long time. They want to make the program about everybody and not just the best wrestlers in the room. The coaches were like the coaches I have here at Riverside. They are extremely compassionate and want to do what is best for everybody.”
Listen to much more with Meek on her college decision and passion for wrestling in the file below.