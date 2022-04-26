(Oakland) -- Riverside three-time state qualifier Nolan Moore will continue his wrestling career at Briar Cliff.
"I'm really excited," Moore said. "At the beginning of the year, I didn't know if I would be able to wrestle again. Thinking I might be done was a stake in my heart."
But his career isn't over, though.
"It's the first sport I remember doing," he said. "I can't see myself stopping. Even when I can't compete, I want to coach."
An interaction with Briar Cliff assistant coach Donaco Watts set the stage for Moore to continue his wrestling career at the Sioux City school.
"He called me while I was at a basketball game," Moore said. "He seemed like a good dude, and he invited me to come on a visit. I liked the visit so much that I didn't go to another one."
Briar Cliff's small-town vibe appealed to Moore.
"The campus is small," he said. "I didn't want to go to a campus with 10,000 students. When I went up there, I met some of the guys (on the wrestling program). They seemed like good dudes and had similar goals to mine. That's what I wanted."
Moore improved every year during his wrestling career. He hopes to do the same in college.
"I want to improve in every area," he said. "If you don't get better, you don't win more matches. Everybody in college is good. You have to get better in every area to make a difference in college."
Check out the full interview with Moore below.