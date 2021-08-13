(Oakland) -- Another Riverside softball player will continue playing at the next level with Iowa Western.
Chiara Rains talked with KMA Sports on Friday about her decision to become a Reiver.
“My sophomore year, we got introduced to the Pottawattamie Promise,” Rains said. “I applied for it, wrote a paper, got an interview and then they told me I got it. I’ve just been planning ever since.”
Part of that plan involves softball, but not at first. Rains says that she went to an Iowa Western camp and realized she could take those talents to the next level, too.
“Last year, I talked to the coach at the camp,” she said. “I got his information, and we started texting a little bit. They do a lot of community service projects. Instead of it just being about softball, there’s more value.”
Rains, who missed most of her senior year due to injury after hitting .298/.411/.383 as a junior, is excited to get a chance to play softball at the next level.
“It just gives me another chance to prove to my family members and community members what came from Riverside,” she said.
Listen to the full interview with Rains below.