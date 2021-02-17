(Oakland) -- Riverside's Jace Rose was a pleasant surprise at last year's state tournament. If the junior is to make another deep run this season, it wouldn’t surprise anybody.
The 120-pound Rose is back at the state tournament for the third consecutive year.
"My number one goal was to get back here," Rose said. "But now I'm trying to get first on the podium."
It's been a remarkable year for Rose, who is 33-1 and ranked fourth in the state. His lone loss was when he bumped up to 126 and faced Logan-Magnolia's Sean Thompson.
"I've just done what I do and been more aggressive than everyone else," Rose said.
Last year, Rose was a state semifinalist. He suffered a tight loss in the semis and ultimately finished fourth. He says the experience of last year's state tournament run served as a big motivator to make another.
"It was an overall good experience," he said. "Coming up short was a setback. Making top five on the podium was a really big accomplishment. It showed how close I was to making it to the finals. It put more drive in me."
Rose's workout partner -- John Schroder -- is also a state qualifier, in large part due to Rose. Likewise, Rose credits a lot of his success to the time he wrestles Schroder during practice.
"During our drill match, we do stuff that the other one needs to work on," Rose said.
Rose and Schroder aren't alone in Des Moines this weekend. Teammates Nolan Moore (138), Kaiden Hendricks (182) and Eddie Vlcek (195) also qualified for state.
"It's been a good season," Rose said. "We had some injuries this season, but getting five to the Well is a big accomplishment."
Rose makes no secret about his aspirations to be Riverside's first state champion since Quinn Wilson in 2010. He begins that quest on Thursday when he faces Paul DeJong (North Mahaska).
He has made some preparations for his opening-round opponent, but much like he would any other opponent.
"I prepare for every match the same," Rose said. "It could be the number one kid, or an unranked kid. I'm going to prepare the same for everybody. That's what has helped me out a lot. I just have to come out and wrestle on my A-game."
The Class 1A portion of the State Wrestling Tournament begins on Thursday at 9 a.m. Trevor Maeder will have reports throughout the day. He can also be followed on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96).
Rose made his comments on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. The complete interview can be found below.