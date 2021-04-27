(Oakland) -- Riverside's John Schroder is set to take his wrestling talents to Northwestern College.
The three-time state qualifier and 2021 state medalist welcomes the opportunity.
"It's a big deal," he said. "It's a building block for the school. It shows the underclassmen that you can achieve your dreams at the next level."
Schroder also considered Iowa Wesleyan, but his meeting with the Northwestern staff sealed the deal.
"Once I got up to the first tour, I liked it a lot," Schroder said. "I just felt like it really clicked. I could see myself succeeding in that atmosphere."
The Red Raiders, led by Coach Rik Dahl, had multiple NAIA national qualifiers in 13 of the last 14 seasons.
"The coaching staff is amazing," Schroder said. "Coach Dahl is a great guy. They are willing to work, put in the effort and achieve."
Schroder continually improved throughout his time at Riverside. He hopes to do the same at Northwestern.
"It will be tough," he said. "Everybody there will be good, but I feel I have the determination to get it done."
Mindset will be important for Schroder, he says.
"It's tough to get through the hard days, but you have to learn to do that. I need to take my mindset and be ready to compete. It won't be an easy ride."
Schroder,a state medalist at 113 pounds, projects at 125 pounds in college.
"I want to compete, get a lot of matches in and win," he said.
Click below to hear the full interview with Schroder.