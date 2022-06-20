(Bussey) -- After an 0-1 start, the Twin Cedars softball team is riding a 17-game win streak.
"We feel pretty good right now," said Coach Zack Dunkin. "We're in the middle of a grind, but the mentality is in the right place. That helps keep the spirits up when you get into the dog days of the season."
The Sabers opened their season the same way they ended their last two -- with a loss to Wayne. They haven't lost since May 23rd and avenged that loss with a 3-2 victory over Wayne on June 4th.
"We've played them close the last couple of years," Dunkin said. "I think (the win) was a big relief. It showed we are a good team and could beat good teams."
Coach Dunkin's team also has wins over state-rated Sigourney (1A No. 11) and Martensdale-St. Marys (1A No. 8) in their 17-game run.
"It's good to see us get comfortable in these big games," Dunkin said.
The Sabers' success this year shouldn't come as much of a surprise. They've won 78 games over the last three years.
"A couple of years ago, we won close games," Dunkin said. "Those games went the other direction last year. They've seemed to lock it down this year. I'd say we're deeper this year than we have been previously. We have 10, 11 or 12 that can help on any night. That's helped with consistency."
The Sabers are hitting a 1A best .459 and have sent in 196 runs in 18 games.
Senior Grace Bailey leads their explosive offense with a .604 average, four home runs, 19 extra-base hits and 28 RBI. Bailey doubles as their go-to pitcher with a 13-1 record, 0.67 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 63 innings.
"I'd describe Grace as the rock of the team," Dunkin said. "She's there every night and physically ready to go. Her at-bats have been consistent. She's someone you can look at to show up every night regardless of who we are playing. It's nice to see her have consistency at the plate."
Sophomore Jillian French hits .590 with a team-best 32 RBI. Jetta Sterner, Ali Mockenhaupt, Kisha Reed, Kenzyn Roberts, Brooke Roby, Rylee Dunkin, Chloe Durian and Cristen Durian have each contributed when they step up to the plate.
The Sabers currently sit No. 7 in the IGHSAU's state softball rankings. That ranking puts the Sabers in line to host a regional final.
Dunkin feels his team needs to fine-tune a few things to reach Fort Dodge.
"(We'll work on) some fundamental things this week," he said. "We don't have any time to practice. A lot of them have been playing since March, so it takes a toll. We'll make sure we are focused in our best shape when it gets closer to the postseason. That's my biggest concern."
The Sabers return to action on Monday against Van Meter. Check out the full interview with Coach Dunkin below.