(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port baseball program won its first-ever game on Monday night. They hope there are many more victorious evenings to come.
"It's exciting," said Coach Chris Millsap. "It's a weight lifted off everyone's shoulders. The program's going to be popular. And we're going to do our best to be successful."
After starting with five straight losses, the fledgling Blue Jays tasted victory for the first time with a thrilling 6-5 win over previously unbeaten Platte Valley.
"It was a great game," Millsap said. "The boys dug down deep and found it in themselves. The feeling throughout the game was that they could win. Platte Valley is a good team, and we realized we could hang with them. We just scored more runs than them and found a way to beat a good team."
The first win in the history of Rock Port baseball came in its sixth game and first season.
"The program had interest for several years," Millsap said. "We finally brought it to Rock Port. We have 19 boys on the team, and they love baseball. They're happy to have the program here. We hope it's a long-standing program."
But as you might expect with a new program, there has been a learning curve for Coach Millsap's team.
"There will be growing pains," he said. "But the boys have shown resilience every game. They want to get better and win. Getting this first win out of the way gives them more confidence and shows they can achieve that goal. We are coming along and getting better as the season progresses."
Corbin Jakub shined for Rock Port on the mound and at the plate in the win. Jakub tossed five innings and struck out eight on the bump. He also opened the game with a home run.
"His home run set the tone for the game and livened up the dugout," Millsap said.
Millsap also credits Phillip Herron, Colten Stevens, Jarrett Hunter and Ozey Hurst as early-season standouts.
"It's a team effort," Millsap said. "They don't hang their heads when things go wrong. I think that helps us down the road."
As the Blue Jays look down the road, they are ready for upcoming bouts with Stewartsville-Osborn (Thursday), North Nodaway (Tuesday) and Albany (April 21st).
With their first win out of the way, they now try to build off their early experiences.
"I want to see the team show progress every game," Millsap said. "We won't take any team lightly. We are a younger team, so almost everybody comes back next year. We're just trying to get everybody confident in what they're doing. We'll progress forward and build on (Monday's) win."
Check out the full interview with Coach Millsap below.