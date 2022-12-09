(Rock Port) -- Rock Port boys basketball is heading into a busy stretch after a 1-2 showing in close games at the Mound City Invitational last week.
“I think we’re trying to play hard as a basketball team,” Coach Aaron Carpenter told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “We played in a pretty tough tournament. I think we played some pretty tough teams. I wish it would have turned out in a better way, but at this point, I feel like we’re trying to play hard and trying to do the right things.”
The Blue Jays opened the tournament last Monday with a tight 58-54 win over South Holt. However, the next two close battles didn’t go their way in losing to Mid-Buchanan, 41-32, and to East Atchison, 40-39.
“I thought we played hard, but we’re going to have to learn to take care of the basketball a bit more,” Carpenter said. “That was true in all three games. We were up big on South Holt, tied with Mid-Buchanan at half and up 14 against East Atchison, but we had a hard time taking care of the ball and let them back in the game.”
The issues with turnovers is something Coach Carpenter says he preaches throughout the week in practice.
“I think it’s always a concern early in the year,” he said. “I think, for whatever reason, the speed of the game catches boys off guard and turnovers tend to find their way through. We work super hard on that stuff in practice, and we’re going to continue to do that. Hopefully, our boys can get a little more confident with the basketball.”
This year’s Rock Port team is led by four seniors, including four-year contributors Aidan Burke and Micah Makings.
“They’ve got a lot of basketball under their belt,” Carpenter said. “Pretty good athletes and basketball players.”
The other two contributing seniors are also multi-year varsity players in Phillip Herron and John Kelly.
“I call them twins,” Carpenter added. “(Herron) works as hard as anybody you’re going to see. (Kelly) works as hard as can be also. I’m really pleased with the seniors I have and the hard work they’re willing to put in.”
The rest of the roster is made up of juniors Ozey Hurst, Bannack Skillen, Dakota Evans, Tarver Muntz, Cade Makings and Reed Miller, sophomores Corbyn Jakub and Malachi Skillen and freshmen Tayden Cook and Noah McCoy.
The schedule really picks up in the coming weeks for Rock Port with home matchups against St. Joseph Christian tonight and South Holt on Tuesday. They’re also slated to play Osborn-Stewartsville on the road next Friday.
“I haven’t looked at our schedule and seen a game I feel comfortable about yet,” Carpenter said. “St. Joseph Christian has played three games where they scored over 80 points, I believe, and that definitely presents something you’re not used to thinking about. That’s a tough task.
“Obviously, South Holt is not going to be an easy team to beat. It was everything we could do to get that first game under our belt, and it doesn’t get any better. Osborn-Stewartsville was second at the (Platte Valley Invitational), and we’re going to the 12 Courts of Christmas and will play Drexel. We’ve got our work cut out for us ahead.”
Listen to much more with Coach Carpenter below.