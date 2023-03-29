(Rock Port, Mo.) -- Rock Port boys golf has already gotten its 2023 season underway and figures to find plenty of success as the Spring rolls on.
“We’ve had two meets so far and both started off pretty chilly, but we were able to get through it,” Rock Port boys golf head coach Shawn Shineman said. “We’re still trying to find that groove and knock the winter rust off. We have a junior-sophomore-heavy group, and we also have a couple dual-sporters, so the outside practices have been hit and miss.”
With the season already underway, the Blue Jays are navigating their way through various challenges with the weather and other sports taking up time.
Still, the Blue Jays are working hard to improve their games and get back into the rhythm.
“Our ball striking is probably at the top of our list [to improve] right now,” Shineman said. “We’re coming off a hiatus from playing golf, so we gotta learn our swing again and make sure we’re making good contact because with that, we can fix the other little swing things or talk about course management.”
This year’s group is highlighted by a slew of solid players, including Carter Gebhards, Tayden Cook and Ozey Hurst.
“We’ve just got quite a few guys who are right there in the middle,” Shineman said. “I think as we get some more practices going throughout the Spring, we’ll start shaving some strokes.”
With a strong core of returning players, Rock Port has its sights set on some big accomplishments this season.
“Obviously, we wanna do really well in all the tournaments,” Shineman said. “We have a couple guys who individually want to do really well. In our districts… I think we have a couple guys who can compete down through that and on into state. We’ll maybe get a chance to compete at state as a team this year, which would be really nice. We only have to qualify four, but I think we have five or six guys who could qualify if they come out and play their game.”
Even though there is great potential amongst the Blue Jays, they know that low scores and good results don’t come without repetition and good mettle.
“I’ve got a great group of young men here that understand that golf takes time and the more shots we get in, the more we’re gonna improve,” Shineman. “[I’m] constantly talking to them about staying calm, thinking about their next shot, thinking about the whole, just trying to make sure we’re scoring well on a golf course and not just going out there hitting the ball as hard as we can.”
Click below to hear the full interview with Shineman from Wednesday’s KMA Sports Feature.