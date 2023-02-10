(Rock Port) -- It was third time's a charm this season for the Rock Port boy's basketball team as they survived a mid-game rally from East Atchison to take home the 58-44 victory.
The Blue Jays (16-7) secured their eighth win in the past 10 games and also got revenge on East Atchison, who had narrowly defeated them in a nail-biter last month 42-40.
"I thought we came out and played really hard and jumped all over them in the first quarter," said Rock Port Head Coach Aaron Carpenter. "They did what they've done all year for me which is score points and play really good basketball. I'm super proud of my boys."
The usual contributors for Rock Port came up huge as Micah Makings racked up 23 points on the night, including four balls canned from three-point range.
"We put in a new offense recently and just now started getting it running and it's created a lot of shots for us," said Makings. "I was getting in shots before the game to make sure I'd hit my shots and I got focused."
"That's what Micah does, and he handles the ball for us, because truth be told we don't really have a point guard but he takes on that and then goes on to become our leading scorer also," said Carpenter. "He does an outstanding job and works his tail off."
Burke wouldn't be too far behind, and the duo combined for 41 points. Additionally, the Blue Jays found success from deep knocking in nine three-pointers between Makings, Burke, and Bannack Skillen.
"We shot really well," said Carpenter. "I constantly tell them it's easy to win basketball games when you can put the ball in the hole and they proved me right. It was night that they could come out and do that on senior night."
Four of those trey balls would help the Blue Jays race to an 18-3 lead to open up the ball game and ultimately a 20-6 lead after one, and extended their lead to 19 after scoring the first five points of the second quarter. But, East Atchison wasn't ready to call it quits as they mounted 12 unanswered to close the gap before Rock Port would get five of the final eight points to head to the locker room with a 30-21 lead.
"I constantly preach possessions -- one defensive possession followed by one offensive possession, I rarely think big game or quarter picture," said Carpenter. "The message constantly in this is 'one possession here and one possession there,' and we just try to go from there."
The Wolves would pull within five to start the final quarter, but Rock Port responded with another huge 15-1 run to finish the quarter as Makings and Burke continued to rain it in from deep. Burke was also getting it done on the defensive side of the floor with five blocks on the night and eight rebounds, helping hold the Wolves to just seven third-quarter points.
"Coach (Carpenter) put in a great defense that was willing to let us gamble on some tough shots that we didn't think they could make and it paid off for us," said Burke.
"We did a good job of packing the paint," said Carpenter. "Braden Graves tries to be a real big player on the inside. It also helps when Aiden has three or four blocks a night -- he has a tendency to get guys feeling uncomfortable inside and protecting the rim."
After Rock Port took a 19-point lead into the final quarter of play, the Wolves would outscore the Blue Jays 16-11 in the fourth quarter, mainly behind the efforts of Braden Graves, who wound up with a team-high 15 points. However, it was too little too late.
"The message was pretty clear to take care of the basketball and we didn't do such a great job when they closed it to five, but we managed to right that ship, take care of the basketball, and spread it back out," said Carpenter.
Additionally, Cade Makings chipped in with eight points and five rebounds for Rock Port, while Skillen added five points and six boards. Meanwhile, for East Atchison, Colton Hall and Owen DeRosier both tallied six points, while Jarrett Spinnato finished with five. For Rock Port, they move on to a regular season final with North Andrew on Monday.
"Down the stretch we've had a super hard schedule and played some really good teams in our conference," said Carpenter. "Platte Valley got the better of us, but we beat Mound City, Nodaway Valley, and now (East Atchison) tonight. That's a super tough stretch and I'm proud of the boys for having some resilience."
Meanwhile, East Atchison looks to bounce back against Worth County. You can check out the full video interviews with Makings, Burke, and Carpenter below: