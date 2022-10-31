(Rock Port) -- Rock Port football is riding a three-game win streak as they head into the postseason.
The Blue Jays (6-3) used this past free week to refine anything and everything while also resting up to nurse any bumps and bruises. At the same time, they wanted to keep their foot on the gas.
“When we get a bye week like this, I think it’s important to not take too many steps back,” Rock Port head coach Dalton Jones told KMA Sports. “We really focused on conditioning, resting the boys a little bit from nine straight weeks of playing football and hard-hitting. We put in the work last week and did a little bit of extra conditioning, and we really focused on the little things we need to get better at.”
Among Rock Port’s three-game win streak were a pair of tight battles against South Holt and Mound City. The Jays found a way to win both games, 30-28 over South Holt and 18-14 over Mound City.
“Mound City played us really, really well, and they came out with a really good game plan,” Jones said. “I think we could have played a little bit better. I don’t know if we were looking towards the playoffs, or what our deal was, but we did find a way to win. We worked that out over the course of the week, and it woke us up a little bit more than anything.”
The three-game win streak immediately followed a pair of losses in the middle of the season. That’s something Coach Jones was proud to see, given the response from his team.
“We had those two tough losses and then to win the next three is a good testament to our guys about trying to finish,” he said. “We recognize we still have some room to improve and some time to do it, so we need to make sure we take advantage of it.”
Rock Port opens district tournament play on Friday when they travel to No. 4 Worth County (7-2). The Tigers have been among the top-ranked teams in the state throughout the season with their only losses No. 1 North Andrew and No. 3 Albany by a combined 10 points.
“They’re a big, physical team,” Jones said. “They’re athletic, they can run it and they have some guys they can throw it to. It’s going to be a really tough matchup for us, but the way we’ve been preparing and the way we’ve been practicing I think we can go over there and compete.”
The Tigers are well-known for their physicality, and that’s the part of the game Coach Jones says his team will have to be ready to match.
“Up front, we have to maintain our gaps and do our jobs,” he said. “Keep them hemmed in. If we can keep them within the tackles then we can make tackles, and that will be crucial for us, defensively.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Jones below.