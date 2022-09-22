(Rock Port) -- Two of KMAland Missouri's fiercest rivals clash in Tarkio on Saturday afternoon when East Atchison and Rock Port go at it in the Atchison County Super Bowl.
For Rock Port, the Blue Jays come in at 3-1 with back-to-back wins behind them.
"We're feeling pretty good," Coach Dalton Jones said. "I'm pleased with how our guys are working and where we stand. There's always room for improvement, but we've gotten better week-to-week and learned from our mistakes."
The Blue Jays' cohesiveness has been evident in their first four games -- wins over DeKalb, Stewartsville-Osborn and Nodaway Valley and a loss to Platte Valley.
"We're becoming more of a team," Jones said. "Maybe that sounds odd, but the game against Stewartsville was the best team victory we've had. We looked at the mistakes we made against Platte Valley, and the guys took ownership of that. We have guys stepping up and wanting to stay more disciplined. They want to win. That's our biggest area of growth."
The Blue Jays returned an experienced backfield this year with quarterback Aidan Burke and running backs Phillip Herron and Micah Makings.
"They're huge to our game plan," Jones said. "They lead. Phillip Herron is a silent leader, but Aidan and Micah are more vocal leaders. They hold guys accountable. Having them there is super beneficial to our younger guys."
Rock Port doesn't hide their offensive game plan -- run the ball. Makings leads the charge with 352 yards and four scores. Herron has 298 yards and five scores, and Burke has accounted for 287 yards and six touchdowns.
"We're staying disciplined and doing what we do," Jones said. "We're not very fancy. We're trying to run the football. It's a gritty form of football."
Aside from their 54-16 loss to Platte Valley in week two, the Blue Jays' defense has kept opposing offenses at bay by allowing only 20, 14 and 18 points.
"We're staying physical," Jones said. "We've preached doing your job and helping contain. We stay tight to the line and stay disciplined. We do things for reasons, and we're getting better week-to-week. I hope that continues."
The East Atchison/Rock Port rivalry goes beyond the inception of East Atchison and back to the days of the Tarkio/Rock Port duels.
Coach Jones -- a Rock Port graduate -- understands the rivalry as well as anybody.
"Anytime you get to play your county rival is exciting," Jones said. "This is the big one on the schedule, but we're taking the approach that it is another game."
East Atchison won the last five battles, including two wins last year by a combined score of 98-0. The Wolves are 4-0 this year and ranked No. 7 in the Missouri 8-Player Media Poll.
East Atchison's offense has rushed for 912 yards and 22 touchdowns at 9.3 yards per carry. Senior Jarrett Spinnato has 450 yards and nine scores. Quarterback Blake Simmons -- the reigning Agrivision Equipment Group Player of the Night -- has scored seven times this year.
"They like to get outside," Jones said. (Spinnato's) so quick. We have to keep them inside. It's a matter of doing our job and making tackles."
East Atchison's defense has surrendered only 26 points in wins over Southwest Livingston, Nodaway Valley, South Holt and DeKalb. However, Coach Jones hopes his team's grueling rushing attack can chip away at the Wolves' frugal defense.
"It's a matter of controlling the clock and taking what they give us," Jones said. "We'll do what we do as well as we can. If we do that, I think that will benefit us."
The Blue Jays haven't beat their fiercest rival since September 15th, 2017. However, Coach Jones thinks this year's team can snap that drought.
"It's going to be a tough matchup," Jones said. "But I think we've made the right improvements. I look forward to a good game. Hopefully, we settle in, do our jobs and let the chips fall where they may."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call Saturday on the KMA Video Stream. Rock Port/East Atchison is a 1 PM kickoff. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Jones.