(Rock Port) -- Contrasting styles collide Saturday when Rock Port football opens its season against Pattonsburg.
Regardless of the challenge, the Blue Jays are champing at the bit to kick off the 2023 season.
"It's always exciting this time of year," Rock Port head coach Dalton Jones told KMA Sports. "We got through camp and got a little more excited. We're anxious to play a game that counts."
The Blue Jays were productive in the offseason, according to Jones.
"We had a good summer," he said. "We worked hard all summer and had a good camp. I think we've improved every day. We've gotten through some of the hard stuff, and I think we're ready to go."
Rock Port posted a 6-5 record last season. The Blue Jays returned to a smash-mouth run-first style in 2022. That produced 2,261 yards and 39 touchdowns, led by the trio of Micah Makings, Phillip Herron and Aidan Burke.
"We went back to our roots by running the ball three yards per carry," Jones said. "Offensively, we weren't super crazy. It was basic, but it was complex. Our guys picked up on it and took pride in it. We were tough and physical at times. I had the most pride in our ability to withstand. I think we can carry that over to this year."
Makings, Herron and Burke were among the six seniors on Rock Port's roster last year.
Bracton Cook, Cade Makings, Dakota Evans, Corbyn Jakub, Tayden Cook, Tarver Muntz, Brentyn Herron, Camden McEnaney and Ryder Herron are among those expected to step up for the Blue Jays in 2023.
"Losing six key guys hurts us," Jones said. "We've got some learning to do, and we're going to have some growing pains. But I'm excited for the direction we're headed."
While the names in the lineup have changed, Rock Port's desire to play smash-mouth football hasn't.
"Right, wrong or indifferent, that's who I am," Jones said. "That's what we'll try to do, but we'll do a few things differently. We have a nice base and something to grow off of. Our guys understand what we're trying to do offensively. Hopefully, we'll see some good things this year."
Rock Port's Week 1 opponent, Pattonsburg, is not a run-heavy team. The Panthers threw the pigskin 436 times last year. Senior Gage Iddings threw for 2,921 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2022 but lost his top three receivers.
"They're pass-happy," Jones said. "They have a really good quarterback. He's pretty elusive and wants to huck it and chuck it. Our defensive line has to be disciplined. I don't think this is going to be an easy game by any means, but it should be a fun one."
Rock Port's offensive game plan is to limit turnovers and keeping Pattonsburg's high-powered offense sidelined.
"Controlling the clock as much as possible is in our favor," he said. "We don't want them to keep the ball more than they have to because it will give them more opportunities. Our goal is to shorten the game."
Rock Port/Pattonsburg is a 1 PM start on Saturday. Hear the full interview with Coach Jones below.