(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port girls basketball team carries a three-game win streak as they look to put themselves in a good spot heading into the postseason.
Rock Port has found a stride lately with wins over South Holt, DeKalb and Hamburg.
"I couldn't be more proud of these girls," Rock Port head coach Maddy McPhillips tells KMA Sports. "We have six games left going into districts. I think we can do some damage. I don't want them to stop being hungry."
The Blue Jays had a 1-2 performance at the Fairfax Tournament two weeks ago, but their close losses to Falls City and East Atchison instilled confidence in them going forward.
"A spark came from them being upset with how we played last year," McPhillips said. "They battled, and it blew me away. It gave us a spark."
Turning defense into offense is important to Rock Port's success this year.
"We've focused on defense," McPhillips said. "They realized transition offense is our game. We can't do our best without playing solid man-to-man defense."
The trio of Avery Meyerkorth, Chaney Vogler and Addy Maifield pace Rock Port's lineup. Meyerkorth and Vogler each average 9.9 points per game, while Meyerkorth snags 5.7 rebounds per contest and Vogler accounts for 5.3 boards per game. Maifield contributes 8.9 points per game.
"I never know which of them will go off at any point," McPhillips said. "We're a versatile team."
Dylan Kemerling and Mikayla Makings have been vital to Rock Port's defensive efforts. Makings averages a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game.
"They're not the biggest girls," McPhillips said. "But they just battle on the defensive end."
Rock Port ends the regular season with games against Worth County (Tuesday), Platte Valley (January 31st), Nodaway Valley (February 3rd), Mound City (February 7th), East Atchison (February 10th) and North Andrew (February 14th). The Blue Jays are in Class 1 District 16, along with Platte Valley, Mound City, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, South Holt and Worth County.
"A lot of teams will see film on us and run a zone defense," McPhillips said. "We struggle with that, so we need to work on moving the ball better. Locking down, playing solid man-to-man defense and getting them to lock in will help us a ton."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McPhillips.