(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port Blue Jays have relied on a potent rushing attack to a 4-0 record heading into their annual rivalry battle with East Atchison.
"We feel good," said head coach Dalton Jones. "We are excited, happy and proud to be 4-0. We've worked hard. The boys are taking it one day at a time and trying to get better every day. Getting to this point is a huge accomplishment and an exciting feeling.
The most recent victory for Rock Port came in 70-24 fashion over Platte Valley last Friday. The Blue Jays surrendered the game's first 16 points before settling in.
"We weren't moving the ball well, but we kept fighting and going," Jones said.
An uncharacteristic passing attack sparked Rock Port's win. Junior quarterback Micah Makings completed eight passes for 261 yards and four scores on Friday.
"We threw the ball more than I'm used to," Jones said. "Micah was able to sit in the pocket and throw the ball. We made some good catches that resulted in some big plays and gave us a lot of confidence. We might have been overly excited going into that game. Then we settled down and played good football. It was a fun one."
While Rock Port leaned on the passing attack last week, they prefer to do things on the ground with the combo of Makings, Aiden Burke, Phillip Herron and Dakota Evans. Herron leads the quartet with 329 yards and seven scores while Makings has seven scores on 297 yards. Evans has found the end zone six times on 27 totes.
"We spread the ball out quite a bit," Jones said. "It's fun to watch. Our offensive line has been playing fairly well, and we've made the right reads and cuts. Our guys are confident in their running ability, and that shows their growth. They are getting better and learning. I think that's a step in the right direction."
Rock Port is off to its best start since a 4-0 opening to the 2018 season. That quest for an undefeated campaign ended with a 44-28 loss to East Atchison.
Jones -- a Rock Port graduate -- knows the significance of the East Atchison/Rock Port rivalry.
"It's the big one," he said. "We have to be up for it. It's an exciting night."
The Wolves also come into Friday's tilt boasting a potent ground game, led by Kaylin Merriweather's 535 yards and four scores.
"They are physical and disciplined with what they do," Jones said. "We have to stay within ourselves and do our jobs."
The third-year head coach expects big plays to be plenty on Friday night, so he thinks it's just a matter of weathering the storms.
"It's going to be tough," Jones said. "If we do our job, I think we will have some success. When you are playing teams like East Atchison, they are going to have their big plays. We have to take it one play at a time. I think that's the big key for us. If we can do that, I think we can have some success. I like our chances."
Friday's game can be viewed on the KMA Video Stream with Trevor Maeder and Casey Martin on the call. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Jones.