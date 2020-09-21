(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port football team has won three of its first four games to open the year heading into a rivalry matchup with East Atchison Friday.
The Blue Jays picked up their second-straight win in week four, pulling away from North-West Nodaway to win 50-28. Rock Port got three touchdowns on offense from Aidan Burke to go along with a pick-six on defense. Head Coach Dalton Jones says his team's effort and heart impressed him in the win.
"We really were giving maximum effort, especially early on," said Jones. "We were really hyped up and excited for that game. We played pretty physical and executed our plays really well -- a lot better than we maybe expected to. Although we expect to execute plays on every play, but that usually doesn't happen or not as often as you'd like. I also thought our effort defensively was good. We were flying around trying to make hits and make tackles as quickly and as physically as we could."
The schedule stiffens a bit for the Blue Jays with a road trip to take on East Atchison. The Wolves sit at 1-1 and haven't played since September 4th due to COVID-19 concerns.
"They're a good football team," said Jones. "They bring a lot of guys back that have been playing for them and started a year ago on a really good football team that they had. They've only played two games due to some COVID situations, but they are well-coached and they've got some athletes. They are still a good football team regardless."
East Atchison quarterback Josh Smith has thrown for 257 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 130 yards and three more scores in the Wolves' two games. Jones says his team will need another maximum-effort game to come out on top.
"It's going to take similar effort to what we had last Friday night, but even more," said Jones. "We're going to have to be mentally and physically ready to go four quarters and give everything we got on Friday. This is not going to be an easy game and we know that. They've got athletes and they are well-coached and they'll have a good game plan. We'll have to be ready for anything that we see thrown at us and just be competitive all the way around."
Casey Martin will have reports from the contest Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Jones below.