(Rock Port) -- It’s been a strange last few weeks for Dalton Jones and his Rock Port football team.
The Blue Jays (4-3) played for the first time in three weeks this past Friday evening, and they did it with just one day of full-team practice. Then they went out and beat two-time defending state champion Mound City, 20-14.
“It was a really good win for us program-wise all the way around,” Coach Jones told KMA Sports. “They came back on Thursday for one day of prep and then went down to Mound City in a cold weather game. The win was huge for us.”
The Rock Port defense was especially good, holding Mound City to just 106 total yards on the night.
“When you have one day of prep you don’t know what to expect,” Jones said. “You can’t expect it to be perfect. We made some mistakes, but what I saw most and what I liked the most was a lot of heart and will and want-to.”
The offense was few and far between on the night, but Micah Makings, Joey Herron and Aidan Burke all found the end zone in the win. Now, with momentum riding high, Rock Port will open the 8-man playoffs on Friday against Albany (4-4).
“They’re a good football team,” Jones said. “They’re 4-4, they’ve played a lot of good opponents and played some really tough games. They’re battle-tested.”
The Warriors, which will host the game as the No. 4 seed in 8-Man District 4, have losses to Stanberry, a healthy Mound City team, Worth County and North Andrew. Three of those four defeats were by four points or less.
“Every year they are a physical team,” Jones added. “They play super hard. It’s not going to be an easy game. It’s playoff football. We need to go out there and match their physicality and try to be the more physical team. They’re a really good football team, and we’re excited for the challenge.”
As it pertains to Friday evening, Coach Jones believes his team will be best served to stay off the wave and play through anything.
“There are going to be highs and lows in every game,” Jones said. “We have to ride that out. We may be high at one point and then the next minute we may be down. It’s important to keep a level head. They may score or stop us, but we just have to ride it out. We do that, and we’ll do just fine.”
Morgan Guyer will have reports from Albany on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full coverage is on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight.