(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port football team displayed physicality in their season-opening win on Friday night. They hope to do so again when they face Platte Valley in Week 2.
The Blue Jays dispatched DeKalb 54-8 in their first contest of 2021, finishing on a 46-point spurt.
"It was a good win for us," Coach Dalton Jones said. "I think we were too excited to start. We made some mental errors and weren't going through our rules and flowing too hard. Once we settled down and started playing, things went our way."
Jones attributes their win to his team's constant physicality, particularly on the defensive side.
"We've worked on being as physical and aggressive as we can," he said. "We are very much a gap-scheme team, so we kept the gaps and were as physical as we can be. After that opening touchdown, it was a reality check. I'm pleased with it, but there are still a lot of things to clean up."
Junior Phillip Herron sparked Rock Port's defense with 12 tackles, 3 of which were for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Jarrett Hunter also made his presence known with four tackles for loss.
Offensively, the combo of Aidan Burke and Micah Makings led the way. Burke posted 115 yards and two scores on eight carries while Makings churned for 54 yards and three touchdowns on 11 totes. The juniors should be a salty duo for Coach Jones' squad all season.
"They are really athletic and have really grown up," Jones said. "They have played a lot of high school football. When they are healthy, we count on them to step up. Micah brings some powerful running, and Aidan can be quick at times. Both of them set the tone with their play and attitude. They bring a lot to the table."
Rock Port's offense leaned so heavily on Burke and Makings' rushing efforts that they only threw the ball twice on Friday. While Jones says they are a run-first team, they expect the passing game to progress.
"We can pass," Jones said. "We probably needed to throw more, but I'm stubborn. When we have something that works, we stick with it. We have some guys that can throw the ball for us. We recognize we can throw the ball, but if our run game is there, we will take what the defense gives us."
The Blue Jays look to move to 2-0 on Friday night when they face Platte Valley, who is also 1-0 after an impressive 32-22 win over Mound City.
"We studied them all weekend, and they look good," Jones said. "Anytime you knock off Mound City, that's a big statement. We are going to have to have a good week of practice and work to implement something we think will work."
Stopping junior running back Carter Luke is the top priority for Rock Port. Luke rushed for 136 yards and two scores last week. To do so, Jones says his team needs to bring the same level of physicality they brought in the season opener.
"Any game we play this year, we have to be as physical as possible," he said. "We have a young core, and our goal is to be as physical as possible and bring controlled chaos. Try to be as physical and aggressive but under control. We are going to be even more disciplined than we were last week. If we stay disciplined, we will be in for a good game."
Jay Soderberg has reports from Rock Port on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15 on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Jones.