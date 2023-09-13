(Rock Port) -- Rock Port leaned on their explosive offense on Friday to pick up their first win of the season in a 70-18 rout of Stewartsville/Osborn.
The win for the Blue Jays (1-2) was their first after dropping games to Stanberry and Pattonsburg in the first two weeks, despite scoring 78 points between the two games.
“Obviously, it’s a huge improvement,” Coach Dalton Jones told KMA Sports. “We started a little slow and got down 12-0 early, and then it kind of flipped. We got a stop, and we got into the end zone for the first time. That sparked something on the field, and then we just kind of kept firing.”
Rock Port showed their continued offensive balance with 268 yards rushing, led by 131 from Dakota Evans, and an efficient 171 yards passing and five touchdowns from quarterback Cade Makings, who hit Corbyn Jakub for 143 and four of those.
“It’s a credit to our guys,” Coach Jones said. “They’re playing hard. They’re trying. We’ve been able to open it up this year and throw. We are more balanced than we have been in years past, which is great and that’s really what it’s done for us. I still like to run the ball, but it has opened up our passing game. Credit to our guys and coaches, who work hard to get us ready for stuff like that. I think that’s probably the big thing, but don’t get me wrong, we still have a long way to go.”
This Friday — with a trip to DeKalb (0-3) — Rock Port might see another grand opportunity to showcase their balance and light up the scoreboard for a fourth straight game.
“They’re an up and coming team,” Jones said of DeKalb. “Our goal is going to be, how can we improve from last week and not get complacent. We can’t pat ourselves on the back. We’re 1-2, and we did our job and went 1-0 last week. Now, our job is to go 1-0 again. We need to build off of this. I think it was an exciting turn of the page, and now it’s on to the next page and how we can improve and get better.”
Coach Jones says he wants to see progression and continued improvement across the board when they take on a Tigers team that has allowed 185 points in their three losses to St. Joseph Christian, North Andrew and South Holt.
‘I think, just holding our blocks on offense (will be important),” Jones said. “Tackling. Try to make it as simple as possible. What we need to improve on the last three weeks is our tackling and our blocking. I think we’ve done that. We’ve got room to improve. We’re going to keep doing that, and we’re getting better at that. That’s going to be the key — holding blocks, tackling and wrapping up and doing our jobs.”
Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 4 coverage on Friday from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com.