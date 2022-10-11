(KMAland) -- Rock Port football snapped a two-game losing skid on Friday with a dominant 56-22 triumph over Southwest Livingston.
The Blue Jays (4-3) won for the first time since September 16th, bouncing back from a tight loss to East Atchison and one that got away from them against King City.
“We were on a mission to get back on the winning side of things,” Rock Port head coach Dalton Jones told KMA Sports. “We played well in (games against East Atchison and King City), but we made a few mistakes here and there. I thought we came out with a sense of urgency and really tried to get the ball rolling really quickly. We got up pretty early, stayed there and kept grinding it out.”
Rock Port rushed for 225 yards and averaged seven yards per carry during the win. Senior Phillip Herron went for 86 yards and a touchdown while classmates Micah Makings (76 yards, 2 TD) and Aidan Burke (54 yards, 4 TD) also contributed to the run game. Burke added 118 yards passing and a 65-yard touchdown toss to sophomore Corbyn Jakub.
“We’ve just got better week to week,” Jones said. “We’ve been in tough games and fought hard for four quarters, and that was a testament to our guys that they’re working and doing the right stuff. They’re trying to get better, and I’m just super proud. We’re running the ball harder, we’re blocking harder than we have been and defensively we’re understanding more and more what our jobs are and how we need to do them.”
Leading the defense during their most recent win were seniors Herron and Makings, who combined for 20 total tackles while junior Cade Makings had two interceptions and Herron fell on a fumble.
“What I’m seeing is guys taking ownership of those roles that they have,” Jones added of the defense.
Coach Jones hopes the strong performance this past Friday is a harbinger of things to come. Rock Port hosts South Holt (4-3) in a battle of winning teams in Week 8.
“They’re still good,” Jones said. “Coach (Josh) Petersen does a really good job with his squad every year, and I see them being a physical team. They’re really trying to give us fits defensively, and I think they’re going to spread us out a little bit. We have to make sure we’re pretty sound there.”
The Knights are playing some of their best football of the season lately, winning their last three contests against DeKalb, Stewartsville-Osborn and Mound City.
“I think it’s going to be a good game,” Jones said. “I think they’re going to come in well-prepared, but I have faith we’re going to come in mentally ready for that. We’ve got some seniors playing their last guaranteed game at Blue Jay Stadium.”
Any winning formula, according to Coach Jones, comes down to avoiding crippling mistakes.
“I think a big thing for what we do is knowing who to block and when to block them,” he added. “That seems super basic, but that is as basic as we make it. We have to make sure we know who we’re blocking and when we have to block them. Just doing our jobs is going to be so important. Control the ball and limit any turnovers we have.
“I challenge them every week to just do your job, and if we aren’t good enough then we’ll re-evaluate. Just do your job and make sure you’re sound.”
Jay Soderberg will be in Rock Port for key 275 Conference matchup on Friday evening, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Jones below.